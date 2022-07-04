British Cycling announces £45,000 recovery fund to support event organisers
The funding scheme is aimed at increasing participation within the sport following the Covid-19 pandemic
British Cycling has launched of two new funding schemes worth £45,000 to support event organisers in England.
The funding schemes are aimed at rebuilding cycling participation across the country following the impact of Covid-19. They will place a particular emphasis on supporting events targeted at youth riders, para-cyclists, women and girls, and minority ethnic communities.
Supported by Sport England's Sector Renewal programme, the two funding schemes are the Covid Recovery Fund (opens in new tab) and the Entry-Level Events Fund (opens in new tab).
The former allows organisers to apply for grants up to £500 for events taking place up until March 2023, while the latter offers £200 towards any event which includes a Go-Ride Racing, Go-Race, Go-BMX or Go-MTB race.
British Cycling cycling delivery director, Dani Every, said: “Despite their brilliant work and unwavering commitment, we know that the landscape for event organisers and volunteers has and continues to be incredibly challenging since the pandemic.
"The two funds announced today highlight our determination to re-build participation levels across the sport, support our organisers and volunteers and give them the confidence and backing to plan and deliver their events.
“Like many sports, we’re concerned by the impact which Covid-19 has had on participation amongst women and girls, para-cyclists, younger age groups and diverse ethnic communities in particular, and having a vibrant calendar of local, accessible events is absolutely vital if we want to reverse that trend.
“We have made good progress in addressing historic inequalities in our sport over recent years, and with the support of Sport England we’re determined to build on that work and ensure a full and speedy recovery across the disciplines.”
Event organisers will first have to speak to their regional Cycle Sport Developer, before submitting an application for funds.
In May, British Cycling announced it will receive an investment of £26.6 million of Government and National Lottery funding from Sport England over the next five years, with a focus on inspiring young riders and rebuilding sporting pathways.
Meanwhile, British Cycling and Kalas Sportswear have revealed (opens in new tab) three new race kit and training wear designs the Great Britain Cycling Team will wear at next year's UCI World Championships and at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Designers have incorporated a blue stripe into the GBR panel, while there is also a neon yellow training range option available, in addition to the blue training kit.
It's #NewKit day for the Great Britain Cycling Team! 🙌 British Cycling x @KalasltdJune 28, 2022
