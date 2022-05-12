British Cycling receives £26.6m investment from Sport England
British Cycling will focus on increasing participation in the sport by tackling inequalities and issues of access into cycling
British Cycling will receive an investment of £26.6 million of Government and National Lottery funding from Sport England over the next five years, with a focus on inspiring young riders and rebuilding the sporting pathways following the challenges of Covid-19.
British Cycling will use the investment to enhance the infrastructure for all eight cycling disciplines, and will also place a large emphasis on tackling inequalities to ensure the sport is open and inclusive for everyone.
Sport England will also offer expertise and support to British Cycling, enabling the cycling organisation to begin a number of new projects. These include collaborating with local communities and partners to deliver cycling opportunities, providing accessible entry points for young cyclists and volunteers through events, and maximising opportunities for talented athletes and coaches to further progress.
Specific examples of this investment includes a project to improve opportunities for para-cyclists, developing a new BMX freestyle structure, and encompassing the West Midlands in the City Academy programme for young people.
Dani Every, cycling delivery director at British Cycling, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to Sport England for their ongoing support for our work to enable more people to cycle more often, and to reach younger and more diverse riders through our brilliant work in England’s communities.
“Today’s announcement is testament to the brilliant work of our team at British Cycling, over a number of years, to deliver ground breaking and highly-targeted initiatives to overcome stubborn inequalities in participation and volunteering, and really highlights our status as a trusted and valued partner of Sport England as we each work towards fulfilling our long-term strategic ambitions.
“I’m particularly pleased that we have received backing for new projects targeted at BMX freestyle, para-cycling and the extension of our City Academy model, which will help us to provide more opportunities for people to ride, compete and volunteer in our sport and community programmes, and make our offer more relevant and accessible for the widest possible audience."
Sport England's decision to provide British Cycling with this investment and support is in order to build a nation where everyone has the opportunity to get active.
