British Cycling team relocates to Derby as Manchester's National Cycling Centre is renovated

Team GB's Olympic cycling programme has relocated to Derby for seven months, while the National Cycling Centre in Manchester undergoes renovation work.

Renovation works at Manchester Velodrome is costing £26 million, with urgent repairs necessary after a report warned the building, which opened in 1994, was "approaching the end of life" and could develop "catastrophic" failures.

The British Cycling team will use Derby Arena and the facilities at the University of Derby to prepare themselves for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, taking place in the summer in Birmingham.

Tom Stanton, Head of Performance Pathways for the Great Britain Cycling Team, said: “We are really excited to be setting up home in Derby for the coming months. For us there is a huge opportunity to supercharge the sport in the city and to put down some roots which leave a real legacy to be built upon.

"The velodrome is a fantastic facility and we are hoping to enhance this further through upgrades of timing systems and further development of the arena’s staff.”

As well as welcoming the British Cycling team for the next seven months, Derby Arena Velodrome will also host the National Madison and Omnium Championships from April 1-2 this year.

Derby City Council is encouraged by the opportunity of hosting the British Cycling team, hoping the country's best cyclists can inspire the East-Midlands city's next generation of talented riders.

Councillor Ross McCristal, Derby City Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture, tourism and wellbeing, said: "Derby Arena has some of the finest track cycling facilities in the country and we are delighted to welcome the British Cycling team here.

"From beginner to elite, our team of coaches are here to encourage all our cyclists to get the most from the sport, but it's exciting to share the track with some of the best in the country.

"I'm sure it's something to inspire the future generation of Olympians in our city."