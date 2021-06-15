Chris Froome "can't wait" for Tour de France return after selection confirmed
The winner of seven Grand Tours will line-up as Israel Start-Up Nation's road captain
A delighted Chris Froome has spoken of his anticipation of his return to the Tour de France in less than a fortnight.
His team Israel Start-Up Nation announced on Tuesday that the four-time winner of the race will line-up for them in their eight-man squad.
It won't be as team leader, for that role falls to Canadian Michael Woods, but instead as road captain where it is hoped his experience will benefit the WorldTour team in just their second edition of the Tour.
His inclusion in the team marks a significant moment in his comeback from the injuries he sustained before a time trial stage at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.
In a team press release, Froome said: "After two years [ed - three] aways from the Tour de France, I can't wait to get back.
"It has been an arduous journey since my crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2019, but this has been one of my biggest motivations.
"I've been working tirelessly to get where I am, and although my ambitions this year won't be as a leader, I hope to add my experience and support to the team as best I can as road captain.
"We have a strong contender in Michael Woods, and I look forward to giving my all for him and the team in the battle to Paris."
Froome has been unable to contend for results since his return to racing, but he remains confident that he can return to his former levels when he was his generation's standout GC rider.
His participation at the Tour will be his second Grand Tour since his 2019 crash, having ridden the Vuelta a España last autumn in his final race for his former employers Ineos Grenadiers.
