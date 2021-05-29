Chris Froome trains up 'steepest climb in the world' as he feels 'closer to where he needs to be' before Tour de France
The four-time Tour champion says his most recent block of altitude training has seen him step up a level compared to earlier this season
By Jonny Long
Chris Froome says he's closer to where he needs to be before this summer's Tour de France, his first French Grand Tour since 2018, and that his most recent block of training at altitude in Tenerife has seen him surpass the level he's exhibited so far this season.
In a YouTube video on his channel, Froome gives a look around where he's been spending a few weeks training at altitude ahead of both the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour. The amenities are basic, the guesthouse's proprietors having to manually fill the water tank on the roof after it broke down - a recent press conference held by Froome also having a sharp cut-off at 10pm because that was when the electricity cut out for the night.
Froome takes us through the meticulous detail of what training he is doing and why, showing us a day out on the bike with a handful of his Israel Start-Up Nation team-mates, taking in 5,000m of climbing on a day split between quality work followed by a depletion ride.
The next day, Froome rides to the north of the island to tackle some sharp ramps the 36-year-old playfully calls "the steepest climb in the world" as he zig-zags up the horrendous gradients.
>>> Alexandre Vinokourov was fired from Astana then re-instated one day later, sports director divulges
"Those ramps...you've got to go pretty hard just to get up them and you can never see the top either," Froome says. "Just when you get to the top of one you get around the corner and the road just kicks up again. Gradients over 25, 30 per cent probably.
"Was a bit of a nasty surprise for the guys to finish off the training camp but they'll thank me for it in July."
Next up for Froome will be the Critérium du Dauphiné, beginning on Sunday May 30, before another two-week training camp in the lead-up to the Tour de France at the end of June.
"I really feel that block at altitude has had a big impact on me, I felt I was able to take a big step up there," Froome says, evaluating how he's feeling heading into this crucial part of the season for him. "I'm certainly feeling closer to where I need to be compared to where I was previously this season.
"This is an opportunity to test my legs on a challenging course and see how much progress I have made in the past month," Froome added of the upcoming Dauphiné.
After returning home from the altitude camp, Froome says he's been keeping up with the Giro d'Italia, and that the 2021 Italian Grand Tour is one of those races he's glad he's not racing.
"I've been watching the Giro a little bit these past few days, Egan [Bernal] has been destroying the field. He showed a little bit of weakness yesterday but nothing I don't think a good evening meal won't fix," he said.
"It's been a shocker of a race to watch, one of those were you think 'glad I'm not there' because the weather has just looked miserable and the conditions have been rough. If Egan manages to hold on to it, it will be a special win for him."
-
-
Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey
This updated, long-sleeved version of Rapha’s first ever product is now made with a merino blend that incorporates recycled fibres
By Simon Smythe •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Simon Yates won stage 19 of the giro as he looked to reduce Egan Bernal's lead in the maglia rosa
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Simon Yates won stage 19 of the giro as he looked to reduce Egan Bernal's lead in the maglia rosa
By Jonny Long •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal: I have some time to play with, I just want to have good legs for the time trial
The Colombian star still leads the Giro d’Italia after Simon Yates took back more time
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates believed Egan Bernal would let him go at Giro d’Italia after reading rival’s comments in media
The British climber said he had a feeling Ineos Grenadiers wouldn’t try to chase on stage 19
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates takes Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 19 victory as Egan Bernal keeps firm grip on pink
Bernal limited the gap to Yates well on the stage's summit finish
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ineos Grenadiers announce super-strong team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Tour de France build-up race is always a big objective for the British squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Alexandre Vinokourov was fired from Astana then re-instated one day later, sports director divulges
A former Astana sports director details what's been happening behind the scenes at the team after new Canadian management took charge
By Jonny Long •
-
Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 route: Three mountain stages and time trial in pre-Tour de France race
The time trial returns to the race after an absence for the first time since 1947 at last year's race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •