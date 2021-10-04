Christophe Laporte forced to use his foot as a brake before fighting on to sixth place in 'crazy' Paris-Roubaix
The Frenchman could be spotted putting his foot on his rear wheel as he navigated the muddy cobbles
By Jonny Long
Of all the mind-boggling and sometimes apocalyptic scenes during the rainy Paris-Roubaix weekend, one in particular stole the show, as Cofidis' Christophe Laporte approached a cobbled sector and suddenly threw his foot behind him and onto his back wheel, slowing himself down like a BMX rider scurrying around a supermarket car park in a provincial British market town.
Displaying fantastic skill and bike-handling ability, Laporte used his foot as a brake as his conventional ones were worn out and failed him, managing to stay upright before calmly raising his hands to signal to his team car for a replacement bike, and this was after already suffering a puncture.
🚲 Christophe Laporte frenando con su zapatilla. #BandaDeportiva|#ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/tlPKWjWhSxOctober 3, 2021
"He had a puncture at a bad time but with the cars, it was impossible to help him quickly," sports director Alain Deloeuil explained. "When he left, we had to change his bike again because he had no more brakes. He rode about thirty kilometres in the cars before being able to reintegrate with what was left of the peloton."
Laporte's persistence in battling on was rewarded with a sixth-place finish, his first-ever top 10 in a Monument, finishing behind Yves Lampaert 1-16 down on winner Sonny Colbrelli and outsprinting Wout van Aert on the line.
"It was a crazy day, as expected," Laporte said. "On the cobbles, I managed to be well placed. I had a puncture and when I entered the group of favorites, I had to change bike. I thought my race was over but I didn't want to give up and give the maximum.
"I managed to get into the group of favorites and make a good place at the finish. I am very happy with this result. Paris-Roubaix is a race that is close to my heart and that I like a lot. I could have perhaps done better without the facts of the race that I knew but I am very proud of my race. This Paris-Roubaix, in such conditions, it will be remembered for a long time!"
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'It was chaos from section one': Wout van Aert says victory was not possible for him at Paris-Roubaix 2021
The Belgian champion admits he was mispositioned when Mathieu van der Poel made his key attack
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Brit Stevie Williams takes first career wins as he seals overall victory at Cro Race
Simon Yates finished fourth as the 25-year-old battled to secure his GC win on the final stage
By Jonny Long •
-
'It was chaos from section one': Wout van Aert says victory was not possible for him at Paris-Roubaix 2021
The Belgian champion admits he was mispositioned when Mathieu van der Poel made his key attack
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'If you sent me a message you are nuts': Luke Rowe hits back at critics after Paris-Roubaix crash with Mads Pedersen
The Brit challenges anyone who criticised him to try riding through the Arenberg forest with a front wheel puncture themselves
By Jonny Long •
-
Five wet and muddy talking points from Paris-Roubaix 2021
An edition for the ages as the men's Paris-Roubaix returns after a two-year absence
By Jonny Long •
-
Mathieu van der Poel says he 'was the most broken of all' in Paris-Roubaix sprint
The Dutchman has now finished in the top-10 in each of the sport's five Monuments
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
'It's done, the race went like this': Gianni Moscon pragmatic in defeat after flat tyre and crash scuppers Paris-Roubaix dream
The Ineos Grenadiers rider finished 44 seconds behind the winner Sonny Colbrelli
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Sonny Colbrelli wins epic men's 2021 Paris-Roubaix
The European champion becomes the first Italian winner in 22 years
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Annemiek van Vleuten breaks shoulder and pelvis in two places in Paris-Roubaix crash
The Dutchwoman regrets continuing after first crash in order to experience the race before second one brings multiple fractures
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix
A gutsy ride from Deignan to claim the inaugural victory, but we could have done with a longer TV broadcast
By Stephen Puddicombe •