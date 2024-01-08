Colnago renews investment in the Americas, appoints new CEO

Italian cycling brand Colnago recently announced it has appointed Brandt Furgerson as CEO of Colnago America as part of the company’s “renewed investment” in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America.

While based out of San Diego, California, Furgerson will lead Colnago’s Americas office in Chicago, Illinois.

A veteran of the cycling industry, Furgerson previously served as a director of product for triathlon apparel brand Zoot Sports, vice president of sales at apparel company 2XU, vice president of of sales and marketing at cycling apparel brand Eliel and, most recently, served as vice president of commercial sales at Enve Composites.

"We welcome Brandt Furgerson to the Colnago family as our new CEO for Colnago America with high hopes," said Nicola Rosin, Global CEO of Colnago. "Brandt's deep industry connections, experience building brands and genuine passion for cycling make him the ideal candidate to drive our business forward. We are confident that under his guidance, Colnago USA will match or exceed the growth that Colnago is seeing globally.”

Colnago, which was founded in 1954 and still calls Italy its home, has been the choice of recreational and pro riders alike since its initial steel-framed offerings.

Today, Colnago uses carbon for most of its frames and can claim victories at 14 Grand Tours, 405 Grand Tour Stages, 42 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, 18 Olympic Gold Medals and two Tour de France wins by Tadej Pogačar in 2020 and 2021.

Furgerson will be responsible for developing Colnago’s strategic initiatives, driving business growth and overseeing operations in the Americas market. A key initiative laid out by the company will be for Furgerson to develop strong relationships with Colnago’s retail partners.

"The opportunity to lead Colnago in the US market is an incredible honor,” said Furgerson. “The global business has seen incredible growth since Nicola's appointment as global CEO. I am excited to channel all of the momentum and development into the North American market."