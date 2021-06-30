Current and old peloton stars revel in Mark Cavendish's Tour de France stage glory

Mark Cavendish’s win on stage four of the Tour de France triggered a huge outpouring of emotion from the man himself and across the peloton.

The Manxman hadn’t a won a stage of the Tour since 2016, but in Fougères on Tuesday afternoon, the now 36-year-old rolled back the years with a convincing sprint win.

It was his 31st victory in the race and he now sits just three shy of Eddy Merckx’s record of 34, and with a probably six stages remaining for the fast men, the Deceuninck – Quick Step rider could feasibly equal and overhaul that tally in the coming two-and-a-half weeks.

For the time being, however, attention is instead focused on the achievement of winning on Tuesday, with Cavendish’s fellow professionals quick to congratulate a rider who raced in his first Tour 14 years ago.

One of his long-term compatriots and former teammate when he rode for Team Sky, Geraint Thomas wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram, confessing that he doubted he'd ever see Cavendish triumph again.

Una publicación compartida de Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) A photo posted by on

Thomas' current Ineos Grenadiers colleague Michal Kwiatkowski was also elated.

Remember: Lion never sleeps! 🦁LEGEND! 👏🏻 @MarkCavendish#TDF2021 📷 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ulfuEy6MkyJune 29, 2021 See more

If you have five minutes spare, it's well worth watching Mark Renshaw - Cavendish's trusted lead-out man for so many of his Tour victories - breakdown the sprint. Insight mixed with delight.

Una publicación compartida de Mark Renshaw (@markrenshaw1) A photo posted by on

Inspired by the success was Chris Froome who is aiming for his own fairytale chapter.

So awesome seeing @MarkCavendish prove the doubters wrong today 🤫😁 #TDF2021June 29, 2021 See more

Robbie McEwen, twice a winner of the Tour de France green jersey, sent his wishes from Australia

Congrats @MarkCavendish - I honestly never expected to see this again…...at least until you were selected for this TdF. Some sliding doors moments for you to be there but you were ready to grab the opportunity. I know how much this means to you. Well done on #31 https://t.co/Joocxg6etJJune 30, 2021 See more

Keeping the theme with the Australians, Michael Matthews was a contender for the win on stage four, but he was more than content to see his rival get the better of him.

Una publicación compartida de Michael Matthews (@bling90) A photo posted by on

Cycling photographer Jered Gruber is an expert in capturing moments from races, and he did it again with this glorious shot. The caption's not bad, either.

Una publicación compartida de Jered Gruber (@jeredgruber) A photo posted by on

And, finally, not that there was too much doubt in the sprinter's stakes, but David Millar thought it apt to remind everyone who the greatest of all time really is.