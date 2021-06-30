Current and old peloton stars revel in Mark Cavendish's Tour de France stage glory
The Deceuninck - Quick Step rider will be aiming to increase his tally later this week
Mark Cavendish’s win on stage four of the Tour de France triggered a huge outpouring of emotion from the man himself and across the peloton.
The Manxman hadn’t a won a stage of the Tour since 2016, but in Fougères on Tuesday afternoon, the now 36-year-old rolled back the years with a convincing sprint win.
It was his 31st victory in the race and he now sits just three shy of Eddy Merckx’s record of 34, and with a probably six stages remaining for the fast men, the Deceuninck – Quick Step rider could feasibly equal and overhaul that tally in the coming two-and-a-half weeks.
For the time being, however, attention is instead focused on the achievement of winning on Tuesday, with Cavendish’s fellow professionals quick to congratulate a rider who raced in his first Tour 14 years ago.
One of his long-term compatriots and former teammate when he rode for Team Sky, Geraint Thomas wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram, confessing that he doubted he'd ever see Cavendish triumph again.
Una publicación compartida de Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86)
A photo posted by on
Thomas' current Ineos Grenadiers colleague Michal Kwiatkowski was also elated.
Remember: Lion never sleeps! 🦁LEGEND! 👏🏻 @MarkCavendish#TDF2021 📷 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ulfuEy6MkyJune 29, 2021
If you have five minutes spare, it's well worth watching Mark Renshaw - Cavendish's trusted lead-out man for so many of his Tour victories - breakdown the sprint. Insight mixed with delight.
Una publicación compartida de Mark Renshaw (@markrenshaw1)
A photo posted by on
Inspired by the success was Chris Froome who is aiming for his own fairytale chapter.
So awesome seeing @MarkCavendish prove the doubters wrong today 🤫😁 #TDF2021June 29, 2021
Robbie McEwen, twice a winner of the Tour de France green jersey, sent his wishes from Australia
Congrats @MarkCavendish - I honestly never expected to see this again…...at least until you were selected for this TdF. Some sliding doors moments for you to be there but you were ready to grab the opportunity. I know how much this means to you. Well done on #31 https://t.co/Joocxg6etJJune 30, 2021
Keeping the theme with the Australians, Michael Matthews was a contender for the win on stage four, but he was more than content to see his rival get the better of him.
Una publicación compartida de Michael Matthews (@bling90)
A photo posted by on
Cycling photographer Jered Gruber is an expert in capturing moments from races, and he did it again with this glorious shot. The caption's not bad, either.
Una publicación compartida de Jered Gruber (@jeredgruber)
A photo posted by on
And, finally, not that there was too much doubt in the sprinter's stakes, but David Millar thought it apt to remind everyone who the greatest of all time really is.
GOAT @MarkCavendish ✨🌟⭐️⚡️June 29, 2021
-
-
Tour de France stage five LIVE: Changè to Laval Espace Mayenne
Live coverage from the stage five time trial on the 2021 Tour
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: French TV caught out by hoax after false claim 'opi-omi' spectator found in Glasgow
A prankster referenced a famous French murder case with his hoax, a fact that passed over the heads of the TV presenters
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France stage five LIVE: Changè to Laval Espace Mayenne
Live coverage from the stage five time trial on the 2021 Tour
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: French TV caught out by hoax after false claim 'opi-omi' spectator found in Glasgow
A prankster referenced a famous French murder case with his hoax, a fact that passed over the heads of the TV presenters
By Jonny Long •
-
'I had fire in my eyes': Mark Cavendish returns to Tour de France glory...just don't ask about the Merckx record
Happy, fast, emotional, combative and winning bike races, the Manxman climbs back to the top of cycling
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas reacts to Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France stage win
'I’ve got to say I was a little surprised...I hope he doesn’t hear me say that, but I thought he always had a chance’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Here are all the riders that have been fined in the Tour de France 2021
The recently-introduced littering rules could see some riders fined during the three weeks
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage four of the Tour de France 2021
Cavendish is back, the rider protest, and the right kind of drama - don't miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish says he never should have left Deceuninck-Quick-Step
The Brit claimed his 31st Tour de France stage win on day four
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish sprints to Tour de France 2021 stage four victory
The Manxman beat Nacer Bouhanni to victory in Fougères to take his 31st Tour win
By Richard Windsor •