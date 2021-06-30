Current and old peloton stars revel in Mark Cavendish's Tour de France stage glory

The Deceuninck - Quick Step rider will be aiming to increase his tally later this week

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Getty)

By

 

Mark Cavendish’s win on stage four of the Tour de France triggered a huge outpouring of emotion from the man himself and across the peloton.

The Manxman hadn’t a won a stage of the Tour since 2016, but in Fougères on Tuesday afternoon, the now 36-year-old rolled back the years with a convincing sprint win. 

It was his 31st victory in the race and he now sits just three shy of Eddy Merckx’s record of 34, and with a probably six stages remaining for the fast men, the Deceuninck – Quick Step rider could feasibly equal and overhaul that tally in the coming two-and-a-half weeks.

For the time being, however, attention is instead focused on the achievement of winning on Tuesday, with Cavendish’s fellow professionals quick to congratulate a rider who raced in his first Tour 14 years ago.

One of his long-term compatriots and former teammate when he rode for Team Sky, Geraint Thomas wrote a lengthy post on his Instagram, confessing that he doubted he'd ever see Cavendish triumph again.

Thomas' current Ineos Grenadiers colleague Michal Kwiatkowski was also elated.

If you have five minutes spare, it's well worth watching Mark Renshaw - Cavendish's trusted lead-out man for so many of his Tour victories - breakdown the sprint. Insight mixed with delight.

Inspired by the success was Chris Froome who is aiming for his own fairytale chapter.

Robbie McEwen, twice a winner of the Tour de France green jersey, sent his wishes from Australia

Keeping the theme with the Australians, Michael Matthews was a contender for the win on stage four, but he was more than content to see his rival get the better of him.

Cycling photographer Jered Gruber is an expert in capturing moments from races, and he did it again with this glorious shot. The caption's not bad, either.

And, finally, not that there was too much doubt in the sprinter's stakes, but David Millar thought it apt to remind everyone who the greatest of all time really is.

