Cycling Weekly heritage kit now available on Zwift
Ride one of our Wednesday night club ten events from 30 June onwards to have our heritage kit added to your garage
Launched earlier this year, our heritage kit is now available on Zwift. All you have to do is ride A CW club ten event to have the kit placed in your garage. You can then select to wear it whenever you like.
The CW club ten mile time trial takes place each Wednesday evening on Zwift at 6pm on a variety of courses, from Tick Tock in Watopia to Innsbruck and London, with a finish at the top of Box Hill.
>>>>Sign up to the event via the Zwift companion app or through zwift.com/events
Our heritage kit was designed in partnership with Milltag to reflect Cycling Weekly’s 130 year anniversary this year. The, bold, classic design is a nod to that history, with horizontal stripes a longstanding feature on cycling jerseys. Often denoting a national or world champion. Red and black are the two colours of ink that the magazine has been printed in throughout most of its history.
The shorts are classic black with 1891 - the year the magazine went into publication - printed on the leg cuff. The C motif is a version of the C that graced the masthead from 1891 to the 1950s.
