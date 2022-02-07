Egan Bernal leaves hospital in Colombia two weeks after training crash

Egan Bernal has left hopsital in Colombia two weeks after the training crash which left him seriously injured, and with a "95 per cent chance" of becoming paralysed.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider left the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, north of Bogotá, on Sunday after spending 14 days there.

Photos of Bernal with the medical staff that treated him were released with the announcement. A neck brace and plasters on his right hand were the only visible signs that he had been involved in an major incident.

"At this time, the patient is in the third phase of the trauma, ready to start his rehabilitation process. He has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery," the release from the hospital read.

In a post on Instagram last week, Bernal wrote that he suffered "almost 20 broken bones" as well as both his lungs collapsing. He listed his breaks as 11 ribs, one femur, a kneecap, T5 and T6 vertebrae, C2 vertebrae, a metacarpal, and one broken thumb. He also revealed that he lost one tooth in the accident.

He also explained last week that he had a "95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most".

It is not known how long it will take him to recover from the serious injuries, or if he will return to his previous high level. He collided with a bus during a training ride in January, and has since undergone seven surgeries, including two on his spine.

The hospital statement continued: "We are pleased to report that today the patient has been discharged, to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis with our Institution, the first Clinic accredited in Colombia in rehabilitation, since 2015, by the international entity Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

“Today we give more meaning and strength to the words that we carry in our Institution as a mission. With pride and hope we begin a new stage together with our athlete.”

Egan Bernal fue dado de alta. El campeón del Tour 2019 y del Giro 2021 muestra su fortaleza. @Citytv pic.twitter.com/ocdj1OaeWpFebruary 6, 2022 See more

In his first post on Instagram since the accident, Bernal struck a positive tone, announcing "I'm back".

He wrote: "I almost killed myself, but do you know what? I am grateful to God for putting me through this test.

"This is the toughest race, but I have had a group of excellent people around me.

"Yesterday I had my last major surgery and everything seems to have gone well.

"So now to recovery and to doing it again. I'm back!! And let's rock."

On Sunday, his team tweeted: "Egan will now return home to begin his long rehabilitation journey — and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way."