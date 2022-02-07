Egan Bernal leaves hospital in Colombia two weeks after training crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider now faces "long" rehabilitation, no complications reported
Egan Bernal has left hopsital in Colombia two weeks after the training crash which left him seriously injured, and with a "95 per cent chance" of becoming paralysed.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider left the Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, north of Bogotá, on Sunday after spending 14 days there.
Photos of Bernal with the medical staff that treated him were released with the announcement. A neck brace and plasters on his right hand were the only visible signs that he had been involved in an major incident.
"At this time, the patient is in the third phase of the trauma, ready to start his rehabilitation process. He has no complications and all his injuries are stable and in the process of recovery," the release from the hospital read.
In a post on Instagram last week, Bernal wrote that he suffered "almost 20 broken bones" as well as both his lungs collapsing. He listed his breaks as 11 ribs, one femur, a kneecap, T5 and T6 vertebrae, C2 vertebrae, a metacarpal, and one broken thumb. He also revealed that he lost one tooth in the accident.
He also explained last week that he had a "95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most".
It is not known how long it will take him to recover from the serious injuries, or if he will return to his previous high level. He collided with a bus during a training ride in January, and has since undergone seven surgeries, including two on his spine.
The hospital statement continued: "We are pleased to report that today the patient has been discharged, to continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis with our Institution, the first Clinic accredited in Colombia in rehabilitation, since 2015, by the international entity Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).
“Today we give more meaning and strength to the words that we carry in our Institution as a mission. With pride and hope we begin a new stage together with our athlete.”
Egan Bernal fue dado de alta. El campeón del Tour 2019 y del Giro 2021 muestra su fortaleza. @Citytv pic.twitter.com/ocdj1OaeWpFebruary 6, 2022
In his first post on Instagram since the accident, Bernal struck a positive tone, announcing "I'm back".
He wrote: "I almost killed myself, but do you know what? I am grateful to God for putting me through this test.
"This is the toughest race, but I have had a group of excellent people around me.
"Yesterday I had my last major surgery and everything seems to have gone well.
"So now to recovery and to doing it again. I'm back!! And let's rock."
On Sunday, his team tweeted: "Egan will now return home to begin his long rehabilitation journey — and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way."
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Alexandr Vlasov wins a career-first stage race as Jakobsen takes the final Valenciana stage sprint
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s lead out back on top form to deliver the Dutch rider to his second win of the week
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tech of the Month February: 2022 pro kits, lightest Brompton ever plus controversial Cannondale Synapse
At 7.56 kilos, the titanium Brompton undercuts Cannondale's carbon Synapse by almost two kilos...
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Egan Bernal undergoes seventh successful surgery as he continues to recover in hospital
The Ineos Grenadiers rider was slated to start his season at next week's Tour de Provence before his crash
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to be given opportunities at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix this year
Italian rouleur says he wants to prove he is more than "just" a time triallist and track specialist
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Doctors focusing on pain management as Egan Bernal remains in intensive care
The Colombian cyclist collided with a bus while training
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
I had a 95 per cent chance of becoming paraplegic: Egan Bernal releases first statement since crash
The Colombian remains in the ICU awaiting further surgery
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Tom Pidcock: pressure of World Championships seems 'relatively tranquil' compared to Olympics
British star heads to the cyclocross World Championships as one of the outstanding favourites
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal remains in a 'favourable' condition in hospital after 'excellent spinal surgery result'; mother says 'I felt my son was born again'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider has progressed through the first, most critical 72 hours well
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2022? We take a look through the wardrobe
Now almost all the kits are out, here are our measured ratings of racing kit ahead of the 2022 season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers release update on Egan Bernal: multiple fractures confirmed as he remains in ICU
The Colombian has undergone two successful surgeries
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published