Florida town enforces 60-day e-bike ban after fatal collision involving a bicyclist and a child on e-bike

Community leaders in a Florida municipality have approved a 60-day ban on e-bikes following a tragic collision resulting in the death of a 66-year-old bicyclist.

Local news outlets report that the fatal crash occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, in the town of Key Biscayne, where a bicyclist collided with a 12-year-old boy riding an e-bike. While the boy sustained minor injuries, the bicyclist, later identified as Megan Andrews, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In response to the crash, the mayor of Key Biscayne, Joe Rasco, called for an emergency meeting Friday morning, proposing an island-wide ban on all e-bikes and electric scooters.

During the meeting, which drew a considerable crowd, the council weighed the pros and cons of the proposed ban. Supporters passionately advocated for the ban, citing reckless e-bike usage and near-misses on sidewalks and streets. Others voiced concerns about the practicality and enforceability of such a ban.

"For the safety and well-being of our residents, I implore parents of children with e-bikes and scooters to work with us and comply with this order," Rasco asked of his fellow residents. "This is a time for all residents to come together as a community as we grieve this terrible loss."

The temporary ban encompasses various motorized and electric vehicles, including e-scooters and hoverboards. Fines for violators are set at $250 for the first offense, $500 for subsequent offenses.

The decision to enact the ban reflects a broader debate surrounding micromobility and the regulation of electric vehicles in urban environments, especially concerning underage riders and fire risks. According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report, micromobility injuries increased 21% in 2022 with an average 23% increase annually since 2017.

The Key Biscayne incident and subsequent ban comes on the heels of a proposed legislation to ban underage bike use in California, as well as a bipartisan effort to regulate e-bike batteries at a federal level in response to the shocking number of lithium-ion battery fires and fatalities in recent years.

Following the 60-day period, the Key Biscayne council plans to revisit the issue, potentially paving the way for a permanent ban on e-bikes on the island.