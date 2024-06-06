Forget your expensive shorts – if you leave home without your caps and collars you're not properly dressed

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items (or, people) and share the personal connection they have with them. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

Remember caps and collars? I'm not talking about the sartorial accessories that accompanied plus-fours and cotton-duck saddlebags as standard riding equipment back in the day.

I'm talking about those poor, neglected accessories that are supposed to fit on your valves.

At the start of my cycling career (I'll call it that for want of a better word but no, I've never got out of third cats) when I rode a bike just for the joy of it, I was always careful to fit the little knurled ring, followed by the black plastic cap, after every puncture repair. Given my 1980s skinwall Nutraks weren't the best at fending off thorns, there were many of these. On they went though, each time.

But then I got mixed up with the racing crowd, and puncture protocol somehow changed. I remember the first time I flatted on a club ride, and a clubmate took over tube-changing duties (it tends to happen when someone in the group is particularly proud of their ability to change an inner tube).

"You don't need that," they said, casually chucking my brand new valve cap into a bush. It's probably still there. "Or that." I watched, slightly forlornly, as a shiny and equally new valve collar skittered across the pavement and into the gutter.

So this was how road racers did things. Tyre reinflated, I looked dubiously at the naked valve. It actually looked rather sleek and lightweight. And as a 20-something racing cyclist, what else could possibly matter beyond those things?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thus, for a good couple of decades, naked valves and I rubbed along just fine. I wouldn't say I exactly cherished the few seconds I saved not have to thread on collars and caps each time I changed a tube or pumped up a tyre, but I can't say I didn't appreciate being able to just rip the damn tube off the rim when I was already annoyed at having flatted.

In return I could live with getting my fingers filthy each time I put a bit of air in a tyre, or valves that found themselves on the wonk and on occasion actually tore away from the tube as it tried to work its way around the tyre.

But no more. Perhaps it's an age thing, and it might have something to do with the fact that I ride a lot more gravel these days, but I'm not tolerating wonky, filthy valves any longer. My caps and collars are displayed with pride, and to hell with the extra few seconds.

These days, they're all die-straight and even after the filthiest of winter rides when I take off the cap to put some air in the tyre, the valve is there, gleaming and clean. No more filthy fingers.

I reckon they look well dressed too. The cycling equivalent of a nice suit compared to the Bermuda shorts and sleeveless tee of the naked valve.

One of my valve caps these days even has a cut-out that acts as a valve-core remover when needed. Now who would want to be without that?

Anyone using tubeless tyres will know that valve collars at least are non-negotiable if you want to keep any air in your tyres. Caps too are a pretty good idea, considering you may want to remove the core now and then to top up sealant – keeping them protected from road grime is going to help prevent them corroding and seizing. So perhaps cycling itself is coming full-circle, just like me.