Four Dutch Tour de France riders, a budget airline, and a week without luggage
Ever been through the stress of a Grand Départ? What about doing it with only one backpack of clothes
We have all been there, standing at the luggage belt at the airport, waiting for your luggage to turn up, with the sinking feeling that your bags aren't going to show. Fortunately - touch wood - mine always arrive, eventually, invariably the last ones to come round.
However, for four Dutch riders at this year's Tour de France, their trip to the Grand Départ in the Basque Country was complicated by the non-arrival of their luggage at Bilbao after they flew down from Amsterdam last week.
The opening stages of the biggest bike race in the world are stressful enough, without missing a spare pair of clothes, a book, or your toiletries. Imagine having to deal with raucous Basque fans on the side of the road, the complications of the weather, a sports director screaming in your ear about positioning, and then add into that the anxiety that comes with your missing luggage into that.
This is the fate that befell Mike Teunissen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Lars van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ), Nils Eekhoff (dsm-firmenich) and Ramon Sinkledam (Alpecin-Deceuninck) ahead of this year's race. Teunissen explained ahead of stage two that he had just one set of off-bike clothes, his racing skinsuit, and his shoes with him at the race for the first two stages, which sounds particularly useful. Lucky he didn't lose his bike.
Last Thursday, two days before the Tour began, Teunissen tweeted: “Exciting times with the Tour Grand Départ coming close. Getting even more exciting when Schiphol and Vueling are deciding to keep my suitcase in Amsterdam already for 2 days. 3.5 weeks with only a backpack incoming.”
Fortunately, his and his compatriot's bags had arrived by stage three, but it still meant more to think about in the opening days.
"It didn't arrive, I kept calling but it's a typical airline company, no answers," Teunissen said on Sunday. "It looks like it's coming today, but it's actually because I was contacting some bosses at Schiphol, but it's not ideal to start a Grand Tour. I have my suit, I have my shoes, but that's literally all I have. It's ok for now, but I cannot continue this for three weeks."
"I wash it [the skinsuit] when I'm on the training bike, then I can wear it when I come back to my bike."
The Dutch leadout man explained that he did not need the extra stress, tweeting that he had never felt so tired before a Grand Tour.
"It's annoying, because I'm not a person who can keep it under control," he said. "I'm always mentally busy with it, there's zero perspective, and it's costing a lot of energy. I hope it's arriving soon so I can focus."
Asked by Escape Collective if he had success tracking down his luggage because he spent time in the yellow jersey at the 2019 Tour, Teunissen demured.
"[It's because] I'm such a nice guy and I know so many people. If I didn't know the people at Schiphol, I would have had to wait until Paris."
Intriguingly, all four Dutch riders are men for the flat stages rather than the punchy days. Perhaps the timing of their luggage arriving - ahead of the first flat stage - is a good sign for all of them.
"Happy Dutchies," Teunissen said on Monday morning. "Now the Tour can start."
About to leave Basque Country and believe it or not it’s wíth a suitcase🤯Almost 100 hours after arrival but better late then never I guess, completely ready from now on I guess😉@LeTour..July 3, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Beer, flags and barbecues: a day on the maddest climb in the Basque Country
Once the Tour de France is done and dusted, the sight and sounds of screaming Basque fans on the slopes of the Jaizkibel lingered on
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
MAAP Women's Short Team Bib Evo review - with a 5cm shorter leg length than standard
Sustainably produced bib shorts offer good performance but at a high price and a lack of finishing detail
By Rachel Sokal • Published
-
Thumbtacks in road cause punctures on Tour de France 2023 stage two
Riders puncture in the Basque Country after tacks spread in the road
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Gallery: The best tech spotted at the 2023 Tour de France
There were custom components and prototype bikes at the Grand Départ in Bilbao
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tour de France prepares for disruption amid civil unrest across France
The race's organisers are also ready to tackle climate protestors across the three weeks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
30-metre mattresses will be used on key Tour de France descent
Race organisers announce new safety measures on eve of Grand Départ in Bilbao
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Tour de France lands in Bilbao, Lidl madness and a very young reporter
All eyes are on the Basque Country and the Tour, but that doesn't mean the social media grind stops
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lotto-Dstny sports director to miss Tour de France after allegations of 'transgressive behaviour'
Allan Davis was alleged to have sent an unsolicited image on social media
By Cycling Weekly • Published
-
Are Lidl-Trek's bikes the prettiest at the Tour de France?
Trek today unveiled eight new Project One ICON schemes to be debuted at the Tour de France.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
"The Last Rider” movie review: a timeless tale of perseverance, love and America's true Tour de France hero
The new Greg LeMond documentary will resonate with American audiences, whether they're cycling fans or not. Here's why.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published