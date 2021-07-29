German coach sent home after racist remarks at Olympic time trial

German coach Patrick Moster has been sent home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by his team, after making racist remarks during the men's time trial.

Moster shouted, "get those camel jockeys" to German rider Nikias Arndt, who had Algerian rider Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier in front of him.

After he apologised for his comments, the German team has sent Moster home.

In a statement, the German Olympic Sports Confederation said: "The team leadership at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has decided that Patrick Moster cannot continue his work as national team leader of cycling and will return to Germany,"

There has been a lot of reaction to this incident with pro cyclists speaking out against the racist comments made.

Lagab tweeted his reaction after the race: "Well, there is no camel race in the Olympics. That’s why I came to cycling. At least I was there in Tokyo 2020."

His words were followed by a more serious sentiment: "I’ve always wanted to promote myself as an athlete on social media, but never thought it would be that way! I've had more aggressive racist comments before, but I’ve always preferred to deal with them on the spot, far from social media.

"It’s such a shame it happens in the Olympics."

German sprinter Rick Zabel posted to Instagram saying: "Even if I'm not at the Olympic Games myself, I'm ashamed of the statements. Personally, I cannot understand that [German cycling] or [the IOC] did not take immediate action after this behaviour.

"If you want to represent Olympic values and anti-racism campaigns in a credible way, such an incident should not be tolerated."

The UCI also released a statement on the issue, condemning the actions of Moster, saying: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) deeply regrets the words of German sports director Patrick Moster during the men's individual time trial at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 today (Wednesday July 28).

"This remark goes against the values the UCI represents, promotes and defends. There is no place for racism in sport, and the UCI continues its commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination from cycling and encouraging diversity and equality."

Africa Rising Cycling, a campaign group that nurtures talent in competitive cycling across the continent, has called for the immediate resignation of Moster.

Moster's words were picked up by the TV cameras following Nikias Ardnt, one of the first riders to set off on the men's TT around the Fuji International Speedway on Wednesday (July 29).

He later apologised, saying his made the comments "in the heat of the moment" and that he "used the wrong choice of words."