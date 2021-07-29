German coach sent home after racist remarks at Olympic time trial
Patrick Moster has since apologised after his comments about Algerian and Eritrean riders
German coach Patrick Moster has been sent home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by his team, after making racist remarks during the men's time trial.
Moster shouted, "get those camel jockeys" to German rider Nikias Arndt, who had Algerian rider Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier in front of him.
After he apologised for his comments, the German team has sent Moster home.
>>> Five talking points from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trials
In a statement, the German Olympic Sports Confederation said: "The team leadership at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has decided that Patrick Moster cannot continue his work as national team leader of cycling and will return to Germany,"
There has been a lot of reaction to this incident with pro cyclists speaking out against the racist comments made.
Lagab tweeted his reaction after the race: "Well, there is no camel race in the Olympics. That’s why I came to cycling. At least I was there in Tokyo 2020."
His words were followed by a more serious sentiment: "I’ve always wanted to promote myself as an athlete on social media, but never thought it would be that way! I've had more aggressive racist comments before, but I’ve always preferred to deal with them on the spot, far from social media.
"It’s such a shame it happens in the Olympics."
I’ve always wanted to promote myself as an athlete on social media, but never thought it would be that way! I had more agressive racist comments before, but I’ve always preferred To deal with them on the spot, far from social media It’s such a shame it happens in the #olympicsJuly 29, 2021
German sprinter Rick Zabel posted to Instagram saying: "Even if I'm not at the Olympic Games myself, I'm ashamed of the statements. Personally, I cannot understand that [German cycling] or [the IOC] did not take immediate action after this behaviour.
"If you want to represent Olympic values and anti-racism campaigns in a credible way, such an incident should not be tolerated."
The UCI also released a statement on the issue, condemning the actions of Moster, saying: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) deeply regrets the words of German sports director Patrick Moster during the men's individual time trial at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 today (Wednesday July 28).
"This remark goes against the values the UCI represents, promotes and defends. There is no place for racism in sport, and the UCI continues its commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination from cycling and encouraging diversity and equality."
UCI statement concerning words of Sports Director, Patrick Moster. pic.twitter.com/1fTMdba265July 28, 2021
Africa Rising Cycling, a campaign group that nurtures talent in competitive cycling across the continent, has called for the immediate resignation of Moster.
Moster's words were picked up by the TV cameras following Nikias Ardnt, one of the first riders to set off on the men's TT around the Fuji International Speedway on Wednesday (July 29).
He later apologised, saying his made the comments "in the heat of the moment" and that he "used the wrong choice of words."
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
-
Best electric gravel bikes: dirt loving drop bar e-bikes with added oomph
Could electric gravel bikes be the best and most versatile e-bikes on the market?
By Katherine Moore •
-
Peter Sagan confirms Bora-Hansgrohe departure at the end of the 2021 season
The three-time world champion has been rumoured to be leaving the German squad for some time
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Otherwise I won't be able to sleep for a week': Ganna and Küng miss out on Olympic medals by slimmest of margins
The world and European champions miss out by a matter of seconds over 44km course
By Jonny Long •
-
German coach apologises for racist remarks made during time trial at Tokyo Olympics
The sports director could be heard on TV coverage shouting the remarks
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas says he 'just needs to stay positive and try to keep going' after Olympic time trial
The British rider has suffered through crashes at both the Tour de France and the Olympic road race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020: Primož Roglič 'had nothing to lose' on gold medal ride in Olympic time trial
The Slovenian star crashed out of the Tour de France four weeks ago
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'It was a difficult road to get here': Tom Dumoulin marks return to cycling with Olympics silver
'He took a deep dive and chose Tokyo as a trigger to push that career forward'
By Jonny Long •
-
'The 22 kilometres passed by like one second,' says Van Vleuten as she upgrades silver for gold in Tokyo
The Dutchwoman put the road race behind her as she soared to Olympic glory
By Jonny Long •
-
Primož Roglič claims redemption with gold medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trial
After crashing out of the Tour de France, Roglič put in a phenomenal ride at the Fuji International Speedway
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics time trial LIVE: Follow live updates from the men's race
Live coverage of the women's and men's Olympic Games time trial at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan
By Richard Windsor •