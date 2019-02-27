Gold for Barker on day of mixed fortunes for Britain

Elinor Barker landed a surprise gold medal in the scratch race as she held off Kirsten Wild in a fast finish. This followed solid team pursuit qualifying rides, but the British sprinters were off the pace on day one.

Six months ago, Elinor Barker almost quit the sport. The Olympic and three-time world champion had fallen out of love with cycling and was ready to walk away from it. In Poland tonight she took her fourth world title after a surprise win in the women’s scratch race.

“It’s a massive surprise. It feels really bizarre. Just to get here felt like such an achievement in itself.” Barker said. Here to focus on the team pursuit, she had stayed out of trouble throughout the race, only making her move with a lap and half to go. Coming over the top of the bunch she lead out the sprint ahead of reigning champion Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

A big crash behind took out half the field and the pair were well clear of the rest by the time they crossed the line. “The first race of the week is always a bit sketchy. Everyone’s fresh and most people want a sprint.”

“I wanted to stay out of the way, a little bit for safety and also to save my legs because I’ve got the team pursuit tomorrow, so this was always the secondary event.” Having won the 2017 points race title, Barker will now be firmly in the mix for women’s omnium selection now the event has been stripped of it’s timed events that so favoured Laura Kenny.

Barker had ridden team pursuit qualifying earlier in the afternoon with Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny and Eleanor Dickinson. With the next Olympic Games now on the horizon, Barker admitted things were once again getting serious.

“Laura obviously had quite a long break after Rio and myself and Katie focused on bunch races, so it’s the first time we’ve been completely focused on team pursuits. It’s been really, really tough in training because everyone is coming back to where they used to be.”

The British team qualified in second place behind the Australian’s in the team pursuit, riding their fastest time outside of an Olympic games. The competition resumes for them tomorrow.

The men’s quartet also set their fastest time outside of the Olympics as they comfortably progressed to the gold final tomorrow. They will come up against old rivals Australia who went even faster in their round one ride despite the fact the quartet got split up inside the last kilometre when a Kiwi rider swung up as the Australians were about to overtake. The performance suggests the world record could be broken tomorrow, and the conditions are far from perfect.

More to come…….