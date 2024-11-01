Harris vs Trump on bicycling: What the 2024 presidential race means for cyclists

Import taxes, domestic bike production and safer streets—how Trump and Harris might impact your cycling experience.

Vote for bikes this Election Day
Election Day is fast approaching, and the way you vote can influence every part of your life — even your cycling experience, whether you ride to work or race on the weekends.

We reached out to the nation’s leading bicycling advocacy groups to learn what each presidential candidate – Donald Trump and Kamala Harris– brings to the table for bicyclists.

