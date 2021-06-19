'I can't take the risks some riders take anymore,' says Kévin Reza as Frenchman announces retirement
The 33-year-old says that although saying goodbye to the sport is still taboo for many riders, he has no problem with it
By Jonny Long
Kévin Reza has announced he will retire at the end of the season as he feels he can no longer take the risks that some of the riders in the peloton are prepared to take.
The 33-year-old has enjoyed a 12-year career in the pro ranks and says that while he can still handle the physical demands of the sport, his head is no longer in the game.
“My decision has been made over the past few weeks. The nervousness in the peloton, the risks some riders take, all the effort over and over, my ass out of the saddle time and time again…I feel like I can't take it all anymore," Reza said.
“I've always told myself that the day I found it increasingly difficult to fulfill my mission, I had to ask myself the right questions. In [the recent Tour of] Belgium I noticed that my physical condition was still good, but that my head no longer followed. My body can no longer handle such pressure. On television, the preparation for a sprint looks fluid and simple, but in reality, it is very different.”
>>> Geraint Thomas: 'You need to be able to do everything well to win the Tour, it's not just about climbing'
After a bad fall that led to his abandonment of the 2016 Vuelta a España, Reza says it took a mighty effort to get back to the top level of the sport, and the fact he managed that means he can retire without regret.
“It was a terrible challenge to get back on the bike after that fall. That's not how I wanted to end my career. I wanted to show that I could return to the top level. Now I feel the time has come and I have no problem saying so. Saying goodbye is a taboo for many riders, but I really have no problem with it," he explained.
At last year's Tour de France as the only black rider in the midst of the global Black Lives Matter movement, Reza found himself the focal point of discussion on racial equality within the sport of cycling as well as racism in society at large. This year, however, he will not be present at the French Grand Tour.
“In July I want to rest physically and mentally to perform well in my last matches. Then it's time to think about my new career," Reza said. "I don't know exactly what my future looks like yet, but if I get opportunities I will definitely look into them."
-
-
Geraint Thomas: 'You need to be able to do everything well to win the Tour, it's not just about climbing'
The Brit gives his preview of the upcoming French Grand Tour where he will be vying for the yellow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
A closer look at the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the Tour de France 2021
The team has promised to bring more exciting racing to the Tour this summer
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Geraint Thomas: 'You need to be able to do everything well to win the Tour, it's not just about climbing'
The Brit gives his preview of the upcoming French Grand Tour where he will be vying for the yellow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Ineos announce their full Tour de France 2021 squad
Here is the eight-man team the British outfit will be taking to the French Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Bob Jungels will miss Tour de France to undergo surgery, 'relieved' to have found problem affecting performance
He says it's a 'huge disappointment' to miss out on not just the Tour, but also his national championships and the Olympic Games
By Jonny Long •
-
No Tour de France for Mark Cavendish as Sam Bennett is confirmed fit by Lefevere
The Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss said taking Cavendish as well would cause too much doubt in Bennett's mind
By Jonny Long •
-
Who will win the green jersey at the 2021 Tour de France? We rate the contenders
Sam Bennett should be defending the points classification barring injury - but who could challenge him for the title?
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Kasper Asgreen wins Danish time trial crown yet again as Chloe Dygert scoops American title
There is no doubt who is Denmark's time trial king, while France's queen returns to the top step after a two-year absence
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Women's Tour de France to be sponsored by Zwift on four-year deal
The virtual platform has committed to a long-term sponsorship to help the race through its formative years
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Rohan Dennis to join Jumbo-Visma from Ineos Grenadiers, reports suggest
The Australian joined the British team two years ago but it looks like he is on his way out
By Chris Marshall-Bell •