'I didn’t want to explode and rode at my own pace,' says Remco Evenepoel after losing time on stage four of Giro d'Italia 2021
The young Belgian star did not follow the late attacks from some of the other race favourites
Remco Evenepoel says he didn't want to explode on the final climb chasing the late attacks by some of the other race favourites on stage four of the Giro d'Italia 2021, but is happy with how he performed despite losing time.
Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) had almost his entire team on the front of the peloton for the final 35km of the race to try and bring the gap down to the leading riders in the breakaway which went on to take the stage and the pink leader's jersey.
The 21-year-old Belgian lost 11 seconds alongside pre-race favourite Simon Yates (BikeExchange) to other general classification riders Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), Hugh Carthy (EF-Nippo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).
Despite the time loss, Evenepoel only dropped a place in the GC to another favourite in Vlasov with the two young riders sitting in seventh and eighth respectively.
Speaking after the stage, Evenepoel said: "The final climb was a tough one and the weather didn’t help. The effort I had to do was a short and intense one, something that I didn’t do for some time now, and I think I managed it well.
"When the others attacked, I didn’t want to explode and rode at my own pace. I think I managed it well, losing just a few seconds. My body needs to get used to this kind of racing again, but overall, I am satisfied with this stage. A big thanks to the boys for protecting me today."
Deceuninck - Quick-Step no longer have the luxury of a co-leadership though, as last year's standout rider, João Almeida lost 5-58 to the eventual winner, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and now sits in 42nd place at 5-48 down on new pink jersey Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation), and over four minutes down on many of the GC contenders.
This, if anything, has made the race more simple to approach in a way for the team with sports director, Klaas Lodewyck being left content at how the day went.
"We knew it was going to be a very hard day for everybody and the goal was not to lose too much time, which we succeeded with Remco," Lodewyck said. "We will try to recover now from this effort, hopefully, we’ll have an easy day tomorrow and we’ll then see what we can do in the next stages."
The fifth stage of the 104th Giro is absolutely pan-flat with just 200 metres of elevation gain. All being well in the bunch it is likely to be a quiet day with a bunch sprint at the end, but could be tricky if the wind picks up over the 177km between Modena and Cattolica.
-
-
Giro d’Italia 2021: Alessandro De Marchi reveals he’d been planning to take maglia rosa for two days
The Italian veteran missed out on his first Giro stage win but took a major consolation prize
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage four of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Joe Dombrowski delivers a huge win, Ganna loses pink, while Deceuninck suffer a GC blow - don’t miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage four of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Joe Dombrowski delivers a huge win, Ganna loses pink, while Deceuninck suffer a GC blow - don’t miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
João Almeida avoids penalty for littering after Giro d’Italia judge’s mix-up with team-mate
The Portuguese GC rider faced a time penalty for a second offence, but managed to have the infringement overturned
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Sam Bennett likely to leave Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Team boss Patrick Lefevere has said he doesn’t have the budget to keep the sprinting star
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Sam Bennett sprints to stage one victory at Volta ao Algarve 2021 after yet another perfect lead-out
Sam Bennett took the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve 2021 after his team nailed the timing of the lead-out yet again for their star fast man beating Danny Van Poppel and Jon Aberasturi.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Here is the Deceuninck - Quick-Step squad supporting Remco Evenepoel the 2021 Giro d’Italia
Remco Evenepoel has been confirmed for the Giro d’Italia by his team, making his Grand Tour debut after not racing for nine months.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Volta ao Algarve the next 'important step in the right direction' for Fabio Jakobsen's return to the peloton
The Dutch sprinter lines up in Portugal two and a half weeks after making his comeback at the Tour of Turkey
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish: It’s not the Tour de France, but to win after these difficulties is something special
Mark Cavendish has said while it's not the Tour de France, winning at the Tour of Turkey is still something special after his recent difficulties.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'This one really feels good': Julian Alaphilippe relieved after taking 'important' victory at La Flèche Wallonne 2021
Julian Alaphilippe said that "this one really feels good" after taking his third victory at La Flèche Wallonne ahead of Slovenian star Primož Roglič atop of the Mur de Huy.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •