'I have been portrayed as a person that I am not': Gianni Moscon looks to a fresh start with Astana in 2022
The Italian can see himself competing in all five of the Monument Classics in the future
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Gianni Moscon has said he has "been portrayed as a person that [he is] not" over the last few years, but adds that he has "matured", ahead of a fresh start with Astana in 2022.
Moscon is leaving Ineos Grenadiers after six years with the British team, as he heads off to join the Kazakhstani squad with an Italian core along with the likes of Vincenzo Nibali.
Referencing controversial incidents which have seen him suspended from his former team, or disqualified from races, he said: "often wrong conclusions have been drawn about me," adding "anyone who knows me knows how I am".
The Italian all-rounder has set himself some pretty big goals for the upcoming seasons with Astana involving some of the biggest one-day races in the calendar with all five Monument Classics potentially on the cards.
>>> Arkéa-Samsic manager says they are 'at the gates of the WorldTour' with aims to join in 2023
In an interview with Tuttobici Moscon said: "I haven't decided on the calendar yet, I'll do it in the next few days with the team. The Classics I must say that I like them all a bit, the important thing is to get there with the right legs as happened this year at Roubaix.
"My goal will be that. As I always say, the Classic I like best is the one I win. I am a cross-country athlete, so the longer the race is, the more I feel at ease and manage to emerge. Of course, I do very well in a race with a lot of altitude difference like Il Lombardia and in a grueling race with no climb[s] like the Paris-Roubaix.
"I think I adapt to both types of racing. In 2022 I hope to be in good shape for both events."
Moscon has made the headlines repeatedly for, arguably, the wrong reasons. He was suspended by his now former team in 2017 over "racists comments" made towards the now retired Kevin Reza, and was also disqualified from Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2020 for throwing a bike onto another rider following a crash.
"Anyone who knows me knows how I am. Certainly, I have matured, but over the years, due to some episodes and the context in which they occurred, I have been portrayed as a person that I am not.
"And I can also understand [people] who, like journalists, find themselves judging from the outside and have to rely on the words of one person or another. But often wrong conclusions have been drawn about me."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Eddy Merckx 'wouldn't have had a problem' with Cavendish beating his Tour de France stage victory record
The 'Manx Missile' equalled the great Belgian's record at the Grand Boucle as he won four stages
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Arkéa-Samsic manager says they are 'at the gates of the WorldTour' with aims to join in 2023
The team of Nairo Quintana will get an automatic invite to every WorldTour race in 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali returns to Astana for the 2022 season
The 'Shark of Messina' returns to the Kazakhstani team after five seasons away
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Aleksandr Vinokourov fired by Astana-Premier Tech on eve of Tour de France
The founding member of the team has been ousted, reportedly for ‘personal reasons’
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Aleksandr Vlasov to aim for Grand Tour podium as Astana try to stop departure to Ineos
Ineos Grenadiers are circling the young Russian who has one year left on his contract with the Kazakh team
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Astana announce new headline sponsor after financial difficulty
Astana has announced a new headline sponsor for 2021 after the team from Kazakhstan struggled for funds this year.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Alexandre Vinokourov crowned Ironman 70.3 world champion (for his age group)
Alexandre Vinokourov proved his longevity by winning the Ironman 70.3 world title for his age category in Nice.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Astana’s Omar Fraile injured in car crash
Astana’s Omar Fraile has been involved in a car crash after a criterium in Spain.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Michael Valgren wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad from a late attack
Danish rider Michael Valgren claims his first Classics victory as Astana employ perfect team tactics to ensure a memorable win
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Astana riders ‘continuing as normal’ despite team's financial concerns
Astana team manager Alexandre Vinokourov told Kazakh media that the squad has yet to receive funding for 2018
By Gregor Brown • Published