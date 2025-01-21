'Explicit, adult' OnlyFans account funds cycling handlebar invention: 'I have no problem showing more of me, including more spicy content'

A revolutionary new handlebar invention from Germany which could drastically shake up the cycling industry was funded by an 'explicit' OnlyFans account run by its co-founders.

Sabrina Fischer and Matthias Huber, two former Motorsport engineers, say they have recently met with a major bike brand CEO and that the possibility of buying their design as part of your new premium bike setup will soon become a reality.

The FLITEDECK has a built in integrated computer which will do just about everything you would typically expect from an offering from Wahoo or Garmin. But it removes the need for the latter two items therefore making, according to its founders, your handlebars appear far more easy on the eye, as well as more aero.

The development so far has been funded by the OnlyFans account, which the pair say features "explicit" content, membership - enabling viewing of the content - costs $24.99 a month and has received over 86,000 likes on the platform.

Huber and Fischer told Cycling Weekly that the idea for the design came to them during a work lunch break after Fischer purchased a new road bike when the couple moved to London in 2019.

"We were looking for a bike for Sabrina, she wanted a new road bike," Huber said. "We were looking around, and then we found one, and it had an aero handlebar, so the integrated bar stem combo. Because it looked nice and the price was right, we got it for her.

“I then said to her, 'okay, now we just need a bracket for your Garmin, and maybe a light' but then she said to me ‘why would you ruin the handlebar with a big bracket, the Garmin and a light? It's going to look pretty ugly' the aero bar was so smooth and perfect and she said that she didn't want to destroy that."

“We were just sketching away a little bit and then thought maybe this could actually work," Huber added as he recounted the couple’s journey to getting FLITEDECK to its current form. "And from then on, we did lots of research on various topics and just analysed available space, will it be stiff enough and things like this, what kind of technology is available? It basically took us a year to a year and a half just on the research side."

OnlyFans funding

After battling what they described as "inefficient processes" filled with "bureaucracy" while searching for investment, the couple temporarily gave up and opted for an alternative means to fund their project which eventually led to them setting up an OnlyFans account headlined by Sabrina.

The page contains what Fischer describes as "cycling-related adult content" - which features both herself and Huber - and is described as being "explicit" on her page.

"It was basically because it was quite impossible to get external funding from investors," Fischer explained. "We are both open minded people, and I have no problem showing more of me, including more spicy content. So we thought about it and then thought why not, let’s just give it a try. And it was in such high demand from my community that it just went up like that."

She added: "Everybody's hating on those girls making millions on OnlyFans and asking how on earth are they doing it. But it's my life, it's our life and at the end, if it works, why not? I'm doing nothing illegal so why not."

Huber later explained that their online activities as a couple have not put off further investors that have become interested in the project. The couple revealed that one over zealous bike brand even attempted to pinch the idea from under their noses as they continued in the development process.

"One manufacturer tried to steal the idea," Huber said. "We can't say who unfortunately. It was a bit of a shock, it was quite difficult."

"Obviously there are a lot of people who don't want to work with us [because of OnlyFans]," he continued. "But there is no regret, definitely not. And we've had some very good conversations also because of it. So it definitely goes both ways."

Despite some potential business partners being turned off by the “spicy content”, Huber revealed that the duo are in the process of signing off on a deal to work in collaboration with an unnamed high profile bike brand.

"We had a meeting with the CEO of a bike brand a few days ago," he said. "And we are now finalising the idea to supply them with Flitedecks. "So at some point you will have the option on your bike configurator online to select that you want a FLITEDECK on this bike, and you will get it straight delivered to your door.

"They don't care about OnlyFans. They know about it but they really don't care about that."