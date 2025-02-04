'I haven’t been able to ride my bike and it’s still not safe to ride outside. There is a lot of gunfire near my house' - one cyclist's quest to continue training amid conflict in the DRC

Team Africa Rising recently supplied a local club with Zwift and Wahoo indoor training equipment

UN forces in Goma, DRC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has not stopped one cyclist from continuing training, due to help from a charity.

Violence erupted in the city of Goma last month after the M23 rebel group seized control of the area which has now led to more than 178,000 people being forced to flee. The United Nations recently called the crisis a “dire humanitarian situation” as the violence continued to escalate. The BBC has reported that 700 people in the city were killed and close to 3,000 injured. On Tuesday, a unilateral ceasefire was declared by M23 and other rebel groups.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest