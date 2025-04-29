I loved cycling but feared for my safety; 2,000km of cycle paths made the epic Tour de Farm possible

As the clock ticks down towards Veronica White’s grand départ for a unique ‘Tour de Farms’, she tells Rob Kemp why more women need to get into cycling, and how the National Cycling Network transformed things for her…

PHD student about to set off on UK wide ride
Veronica White decided to add a UK wide bike ride to her PHD research
(Image credit: Brett McKim)
Rob Kemp's avatar
By
published

“Nobody starts a PhD thinking it’s going to be easy… so why not throw a 2000-kilometre cycle ride into the mix,” exclaims Veronica White as she finishes the final touches to her most ambitious cycling adventure so far.

Having completed her master's degree studies at the University of Exeter’s Cornwall campus - nestled on the southwestern tip of the UK - in 2023, then cycling 240-km from Exeter to Penryn for her graduation ceremony last summer, Veronica is now taking to two wheels to complete a remarkable tour of England.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1