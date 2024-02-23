‘I was expecting to be 7th or 8th’ - retired pro takes shock victory at British Track Championships

Retired pro Pete Mitchell had not raced in five years before he won a surprise gold medal in the men’s sprint on day one of the British National Track Championships.

The 34-year-old, a former world champion tandem pilot, ended his career in 2019 after suffering a head injury in a car crash that stopped him training for 10 months. He returned to the track on Friday night, and stunned the Team GB academy prospects, racing masterfully to win a first solo national title.

“Today everything lined up for me,” Mitchell told Cycling Weekly inside Manchester Velodrome. “I was hoping for a top four. I thought I should make the quarterfinals, but the semifinals would be a big result. I was expecting to be seventh or eighth.”

After qualifying fourth with his flying lap, Mitchell then relied on his tactical experience to guide him through the rounds. "I felt in control for the most part in every race," he said. Since 2015, he has run his own coaching company, Black Line, teaching tactics to his riders.

“I started training again last summer, just as a hobby in bits and pieces," Mitchell explained. “And it kind of went from there. I wasn’t making a comeback because I wanted to get anywhere. I was just getting a bit unfit, to be honest. I thought I’d work hard and see where it took me.

“I’ve got three kids now, and I train in the garage in the evenings on the Wattbike. My training time is minimal and I’m juggling it around school runs and work. I’m just an amateur cyclist now. It’s amazing really how well it’s gone.”

Mitchell shared a moment with his children in the lobby after the medal ceremony. Dressed in his new national livery, he marvelled at the sketches they had drawn, just as the crowds had done with his racing earlier in the evening.

GB academy riders Marcus Hiley and Harry Ledingham-Horn, both just 20 years old, finished second and third in the event.

Elsewhere, 21-year-old Rhianna Parris-Smith rode to a maiden national title in the 500m time trial. The former runner was the only person to go under 34 seconds in the two-lap event, clocking 33.954 over the line, and beating riders who have medalled at the World Championships.

“The feeling is honestly all shock and surprise. I’m trying to take it all in,” she said afterwards. “It’s nice to not just be on the top spot, but have a good time to back it.”

Parris-Smith joined the GB sprint programme in 2023, and has her eye on future success. “This has definitely given me a lot more confidence,” she said. “If I’m looking at PBs now, it’s looking really good for later on in the year.”

Jenny Holl won the women’s scratch race, clinging onto an audacious breakaway move in the 40-lap race. The Scot’s win was made more special by the fact she piloted a tandem in the morning, winning silver in the kilometre time trial.

In the pursuit events, Michael Gill caught Will Roberts with over 500m to go in the individual pursuit to win his first national title. There was an even sooner catch in the women’s team pursuit, as Team GB’s academy quartet of Maddie Leech, Kate Richardson, Grace Lister and Izzy Sharp won with 1,000m remaining.

The first medals of the three-day championships were contested in the para-cycling events in the early afternoon session, attended by the Duchess of Edinburgh. Among the winners were tandem husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie, who claimed their respective kilometre time trials.

“I think I needed it,” said Lora, who was piloted to victory by Corrine Hall in the women’s category. “Coming back from having [my son] Fraser [in 2022], and the Worlds last year, which went well, it’s nice to see that I’ve still got it,” the 35-year-old smiled. “I’m not too old for it yet.”

Neil rode with his tandem partner Matt Rotherham, a pairing that won gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo, and the world title last year.

Likewise, Paralympian and 20-time world champion Jody Cundy added another national title to his palmarès with victory in the C4-5 kilo, while Jaco van Gass won the event in the C1-3 category. Daphne Schrager retained her honours in the women’s C1-5 500m time trial.

The British National Track Championships will continue over the weekend in Manchester, concluding on Sunday afternoon.