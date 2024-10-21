Is Wout van Aert dressing up and singing as a squirrel on Belgian TV?

It feels mad, but apparently things point in the direction of the Belgian cyclist appearing on The Masked Singer

Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

What do Sir Bradley Wiggins and Wout van Aert have in common? They have both won elite time trials, raced at the highest level, and had some of the greatest successes in France. Beyond that, there isn't a huge amount to tie them together, apart from the fact both have been guessed to be a hidden identity on the odd television show The Masked Singer.

For the uninitiated, The Masked Singer is a celebrity singing competition-cum-hidden identity show, where various well-known - and less-known - faces dress up in extraordinary costumes and battle to win against one another; once they lose a vote, divided between the public and the judges, they are forced to reveal who they are. On the UK, it's on ITV; in Flanders, it's on VTM.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest
You might also like