Israel Start-Up Nation rider breaks collarbone riding back to hotel after Giro d'Italia time trial
Krists Neilands is the first abandon of the 2021 Italian Grand Tour
By Jonny Long
Israel Start-Up Nation's Krists Neilands has become the first rider to abandon the 2021 Giro d'Italia after crashing on the way back to his hotel after stage one.
After completing the opening 8.6km time trial, where the Latvian finished 105th, 55 seconds down on Filippo Ganna's winning time, Neilands rode back to his hotel from the course in central Turin.
Unfortunately, he crashed en route and was taken to hospital where it was revealed he had broken his right collarbone. The 26-year-old will now require surgery and won't be able to start stage two, becoming the first rider to abandon the 2021 Italian Grand Tour.
"On his way back to the hotel, Krists Neilands crashed and was taken to hospital where a scan confirmed a fracture on his right collarbone," Israel Start-Up Nation said in a statement. "He will need surgery and therefore won’t take the start of stage two on Sunday. Speedy recovery, Krists!"
>>> 'I just wanted to enjoy it and feel the pain again': Remco Evenepoel impresses in Giro d'Italia time trial after eight-month layoff
"Unfortunately I'm out of the race, it's a really big pain for me," a dejected-looking Neilands said in a video posted the morning after. "Sometimes bad luck happens and this is life...I just want to wish my team-mates the best of luck for the upcoming days and I know they can do something huge in this race."
Neilands had been set to support team leader Dan Martin, who has GC ambitions for the race. The Irishman lost time to his rivals in the race against the clock but will be looking to build on his fourth-place finish in last year's Vuelta a España, his highest-ever finish in a Grand Tour.
The Giro d'Italia continues on stage two with a mostly flat route from Stupinigi to Novara, offering up a first chance for the sprinters. Israel Start-Up Nation's Davide Cimolai will be up against the likes of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) in the fight for stage honours.
-
-
Britain's Alice Barnes 'relieved' to take long-awaited victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
The British champion sprinted to the win on the third stage of the Spanish race
By Richard Windsor •
-
Ethan Hayter holds on to Volta ao Algarve lead as Kasper Asgreen wins stage four time trial
The British rider remained in the overall lead despite crashing on the 20km time trial
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Britain's Alice Barnes 'relieved' to take long-awaited victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
The British champion sprinted to the win on the third stage of the Spanish race
By Richard Windsor •
-
Ethan Hayter holds on to Volta ao Algarve lead as Kasper Asgreen wins stage four time trial
The British rider remained in the overall lead despite crashing on the 20km time trial
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
'I just wanted to enjoy it and feel the pain again': Remco Evenepoel impresses in Giro d'Italia time trial after eight-month layoff
The Belgian finished seventh among a strong field in his first race back from injury
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage one of the Giro d'Italia 2021
It was a repeat of 2020 on the stage one time trial of the Giro d'Italia
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Filippo Ganna obliterates the field to take victory and pink jersey on Giro d'Italia stage one time trial
Time trial world champion wins opening time trial for second consecutive year
By Richard Windsor •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021 route: Tough gravel stage, Monte Zoncolan summit finish and final time trial in Milan for 104th edition
All of the up-to-date information about the 104th Giro d'Italia route in 2021
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia LIVE: Updates from the stage one time trial
Live updates from the opening stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •