'I've seen women do stuff that I didn't even know was possible': Ultra-cyclist Lael Wilcox on the people who inspire her

Round the world record holder shares stories of inspiration from her series of Komoot women’s rallies

Riders on a Komoot women&#039;s rally
(Image credit: Komoot)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in Features

Despite her 108-day record-breaking trip around the world, Lael Wilcox says some of the most inspiring and memorable experiences she has had on the bike have come on the Komoot women’s rallies she has been a part of over the last four years.

Wilcox says that on the most recent rally in Arizona – which was 394 miles (634km) long – she rode with one woman who was four months pregnant and three who had recently survived cancer.

