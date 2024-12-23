'When I take myself way out of my comfort zone, that's when something really exciting can happen': American ultra-cyclist Lael Wilcox on her next big adventure

American set to ride 1000 mile Iditarod trail in Alaska next February

Lael Wilcox rides her fat bike across snow
Wilcox rode the Iditarod trail last year and completed the route in four days
Tom Thewlis
Lael Wilcox is set to return to race the Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska next February, which she says will take her way out of her comfort zone.

The American ultra-cyclist is no stranger to life changing experiences. Wilcox recently shaved more than two weeks off the women’s around the world record, completing the route of more than 18,000 miles (28,968km) in 108 days, 12 hours and 12 minutes. The record was previously held by Scottish endurance rider Jenny Graham who set the time to beat in 2018.

