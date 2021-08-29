Jay Vine's impressive first Grand Tour podium 'smeared with embarrassment' after crash with own team car
The Zwift Academy winner says it's a case of 'what if' he could have won the stage without the crash
By Jonny Long
Despite a collision with his own team car, Jay Vine put in a performance to make the cycling world sit up and take notice on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España, riding to third place on the Pico Villuercas summit finish.
"Unfortunately, I had a race incident with the team car today. Luckily, it's more the pride that's hurt than the body, few stitches in my elbow but looking good to start stage 15," Vine said after the stage.
"Obviously disappointed and I'm going to be saying 'what if?' I honestly felt really good today, I had the legs, and that's what makes it so disappointing."
The Australian, who gained his place on Alpecin-Fenix's squad through winning the Zwift Academy before signing an extension last week, looked to be in bad shape after the crash, lying on the road in pain and shock after falling as he was trying to take a bottle.
>>> Geraint Thomas leads Ineos Grenadiers at upcoming Benelux Tour
"At first, I couldn't put any weight on my leg, I managed to sit upright and have the race doctor take a look at me. As soon as I could put weight on my leg, I got straight on the bike to keep going," Vine explained. "Spent a bit of time at the medical car getting sorted, then I managed to slowly catch Démare, then the chasing group with Pidcock. From there on it was a small jump to the front of the race. I tried my best trying to motivate the other riders."
Vine says his first Grand Tour podium is "smeared with embarrassment" and the lingering emotion will be whether he could have gone on to win the stage, having finished 44 seconds behind victor Romain Bardet, had he not suffered the crash.
"It's a bit odd, without the crash I'd be happy, I'd be writing a different post right now and having different interviews, but it feels like my first Grand Tour Podium is slightly smeared with the embarrassment of the crash. My only thought after the crash was - and I know I'm going to sound like a broken record here - but it was 'this is my opportunity'," Vine admitted.
"I had a race official come over and want to do an interview after the stage, and ask 'why did you come back after the crash?' I think they were after some inspirational quote from me, but I was a bit blunt and responded with 'why not?'"
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Richard Carapaz 'totally empty' as he quits Vuelta a España 2021
The Ecuadorian says he's been suffering in the heat at the Spanish Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 14 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Today felt like the day that Pidcock’s Grand Tour story had its first paragraph written
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Richard Carapaz 'totally empty' as he quits Vuelta a España 2021
The Ecuadorian says he's been suffering in the heat at the Spanish Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 14 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Today felt like the day that Pidcock’s Grand Tour story had its first paragraph written
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Romain Bardet resurgent as he wins summit finish stage 14 of Vuelta a España
The Frenchman took the victory from the day's breakaway
By Jonny Long •
-
Vuelta a España 2021 standings: The latest results from the final Grand Tour of the season
Who's wearing red, green, polka dot and white in the Spanish Grand Tour?
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 13 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Jakobsen blowing up proved no matter for Deceuninck - Quick-Step
By Jonny Long •
-
Florian Sénéchal sprints to victory on stage 13 of Vuelta a España after Fabio Jakobsen failed to follow the wheels
Jakobsen was not able to stay with his team's brutal lead-out but Deceuninck - Quick-Step still took the stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Adam Yates given all-clear after Vuelta a España crash as Primož Roglič escapes unscathed once more
The pair were brought down in a crash towards the end of stage 12
By Jonny Long •
-
Magnus Cort takes revenge as he powers to second win on stage 12 of Vuelta a España
The late break was caught with just under a kilometre to go
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •