Geraint Thomas leads Ineos Grenadiers at upcoming Benelux Tour
The eighth stage race of the Welshman's season
By Jonny Long
Geraint Thomas returns to racing following the Tour de France and Tokyo Olympic Games at the upcoming Benelux Tour.
Previously known as the BinckBank Tour, the seven-day stage race gets underway on Monday August 30, running through until Sunday September 5.
Thomas had previously said he'd managed to "get out" of racing the Tour of Poland, now instead lining up for what will likely be his final stage race of the year, which he has jokingly described as "the most dangerous race on the calendar".
This will be Thomas' eighth stage race of the season and despite the disappointment of his failed GC bid at the Tour and a crash-marred Games, he has ridden well elsewhere.
>>> Peter Sagan wants Niki Terpstra to continue at TotalEnergies rather than retire
Overall victory at the Tour de Suisse was his first win since his 2018 Tour de France yellow jersey, while this year he also made the final podium at the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
After the Benelux Tour, Thomas expects to do a couple of one-day races, his first of the season outside of the Olympic Games, before potentially competing in the Road World Championships for Great Britain, but only if he feels he has the form to do so.
🔜 @BeneluxTour Here's how we line up for the 7-day stage race which gets underway on Monday 👊 pic.twitter.com/qrR8V7wXkRAugust 28, 2021
Accompanying the Welshman will be Gianni Moscon, who recently managed ninth at Clásica San Sebastian and fourth on the final stage of the Tour of Poland, as well as Ben Swift, who could get involved in the sprint finishes.
Andrey Amador and Michał Golas will also be on the start line, as will Sebastian Henao and Leonardo Basso.
A number of big names will be on the start line for stage one in Surhuisterveen, Deceuninck - Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel set to challenge for the overall victory, while Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan also confirmed.
Other top riders expected to be there are Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin, Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan and Bahrain-Victorious' Matej Mohorič.
