Last lap crash denies Tom Pidcock chance of victory at X2O Badkamers Flandriencross

A crash on the final lap of the X2O Badkamers Flandriencross in Hamme, East Flanders, denied Tom Pidcock the chance of what would have been a fourth victory this cyclocross season.

The Brit had been battling it out with the three Belgians Laurens Sweeck, Toon Aerts and Eli Iserbyt, as well as the Dutchman Lars van der Haar, with Pidcock leading the trio of Belgians into the closing section of the last lap of the race.

Pidcock had surged, putting pressure on his rivals, before becoming unstuck through a chicane only just before the finish line, falling and the riders behind him narrowly managing to avoid a collision.

While Pidcock picked himself back up, head bowed as Iserbyt and Van der Haar overtook him, Sweeck had the faster finish as he held off Aerts to win the sprint and take the win.

Tom Pidcock foi pro chão em #Hamme e a vitória ficou entre Vanthorenhout e Toon Aerts e a chegada foi em SPRINT. Loucura na última volta da #X20Badkammerstrophee pic.twitter.com/3sxk6y5CFPJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Pidcock had to settle for fifth place, his third-lowest placing this season after making the podium in eight of the 11 races he's contested this winter.

His three wins so far this campaign came at the Rucphen round of the UCI World Cup back in December before new year's victories at the UCI World Cup in Hulst and the Hexia cyclocross Gullegem two days later.

Tomorrow, Sunday January 23, Pidcock has the chance to put the fall behind him as he lines up for the UCI World Cup round in Hoogerheide, his final race before the UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, United States of America, on Sunday January 30.

Then, the 22-year-old will trade mud for tarmac as he returns to the road for his second professional season with the Ineos Grenadiers, set to begin his road season at the Volta ao Algarve before opening weekend in Belgium at the end of February.