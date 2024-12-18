Last-minute gifts cyclists will love: gift subscriptions to Strava, Ride with GPS and more are just a click away

From indoor training to Tour de France streaming and magazines, these gifts will keep your cyclist pedalling happily in 2025

Image shows a rider looking at the Stava app.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in Products

Strava

Tadej Pogačar sets Col de la Madone KoM on Strava

(Image credit: Strava)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1