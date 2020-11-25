£10,000 reward to find hit and run driver after death of cyclist 

A £10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help find a hit and run driver after the death of a mum-of-three while she cycled to work.

Agnieszka Pocztowska, 41, was on her way to her job as a carer on September 14, 2020, when she was hit by a car, with the driver then fleeing the scene.

Shortly after, another cyclist was injured by the same car, according to independent charity Crimestoppers, which is offering the reward.

The organisation said it is offering £10,000 to anyone who can supply information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the hit and run incidents.

North west regional manager for Crimestoppers, Gary Murray, said: “This is a particularly heart-breaking case where a mother of three children on her way to work has been killed, and the driver and passenger in the vehicle have fled the scene and then hit another cyclist, causing him injuries a short time later. Those who knew Agnieszka describe her as being a beautiful, caring and compassionate person who loved her job and her family.

“We need the public’s help to bring those involved to justice and help the families at this very difficult time. Do you have information about who the driver was in the car when it struck the two cyclists? Do you have information on either of the two collisions and those who assisted the driver and passenger after they abandoned the car at Trent Vale, near Stoke? Every piece of information may be vital to the investigation.”

The fatal crash happened at around 6.55am on Monday, September 14 in Hungerford Road in Crewe, Cheshire, followed by the second incident in Cartright Street.

According to Crimestoppers the vehicle, a silver Ford Focus, sustained serious damage to the windscreen and the driver fled the scene in the direction of the M6.

The vehicle was found 30 minutes later at the junction of Lymevale Road and Brookfield Road in Trent Vale, Staffordshire.

A 20-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent and an 18-year-old man from Trent Vale have been arrested in connection with the incidents and have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.