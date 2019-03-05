The best bikes of the week from ‘Rate My Bike’

We all love to talk about bikes, but now it is time to rate them

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the Rate My Bike Facebook group and get involved.

Here are the most liked bikes from the past seven days.

1. Mark Keedy – Bike number one



The pink waterbottle kept us on our toes

2. Mark Keedy – Bike number two



When a bike is labelled ‘bike number two’ it is the epitome of n+1

3. Paul Laurence Tan – Bianchi Specialissima Pantani 20th Anniversary.



‘Il Pirata’ himself would be proud.

4. Andy Wilson



What do you think Andy’s favourite colour is?

5. Jason Miller – Custom Sprayed Felt F1



There is roughly a zero per cent chance you’d miss this paint job on a dark night.

6. Karlos Adams – Colnago



Perhaps the number means it is the 1065th one made?

7. Peter Rocca Hart – Look KG243



An oldie but a goldie.

8. Alex Beckley – Black and white Colnago with the gold chain for bling bling (his words, not ours)

9. Paul Glover – Pinarello Dogma 65.1 on top of Jebel Jais in the United Arab Emirates.



Perhaps Paul was checking out Roglic and co. at the UAE Tour last week

10. And this week’s winning bike is… Andrew Pease’s Cannondale Supersix Evo HiMod and it is pretty hard to disagree.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads