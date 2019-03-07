British Cycling working with ‘Porn Pedallers Cycling Club’ to help them meet regulations

The club had its affiliation revoked when BC discovered what 'PPCC' stood for

British Cycling says it is working with the ‘Porn Pedallers Cycling Club’ to help the group meet UCI regulations.

The national governing body revoked the club’s affiliation when it learned what the initials PPCC stood for, suggesting the name could damage the image of cycling.

PPCC, a London-based cycling club for those working in the adult entertainment industry, shared the news about its affiliation on Twitter, saying “cycling is for everyone, except us.”

>>> Watch moment reckless taxi driver runs down cyclist and flees the scene

A spokesperson for British Cycling said: “We try to support everyone who actively encourages others to take up cycling, and we appreciate the efforts of everyone who contributes to our sport.

“As such, we are talking with the club and offering constructive advice on what it will take for them to meet with regulations.”

PPCC is made up of performers, producers and distributors in the adult entertainment industry, who also raise money for HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust through their cycling.

The decision relates to UCI regulations, which say that a licence-holder, UCI team or cycling competition cannot be sponsored by a product that might damage image of the organisation.

British Cycling added: “Our network of clubs does fantastic work within their communities, encouraging cycling participation and promoting other numerous societal benefits.

“The club in question, for example, does excellent work in raising money for charity, and has a loyal and active membership.”

>>> Cyclist punches truck driver to the ground with one hit in road rage defence

The UCI regulation being cited states: “Without prejudice, of the applicable law, no brand of tobacco, spirits, pornographic bis products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI or of cycling in general shall be associated directly or indirectly with a licence-holder, a UCI team or a national or international cycling competition.”

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the club said: “Cycling is for everyone, except people like us.

“Today British Cycling revoked our club affiliation because PPCC breaches UCI regulation 1.1.089.

“We’re just a cycling club, riding for fun and raising money for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

“Is this justified?”