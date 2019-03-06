‘Porn Pedallers Cycling Club’ has British Cycling affiliation revoked

The club, which caters for cycling enthusiasts working in adult entertainment, will not be recognised by the governing body





A cycling club for riders working in the adult entertainment industry has had its British Cycling affiliation revoked.

The ‘Porn Pedallers Cycling Club,’ a London-based group, were informed of the decision on Tuesday (March 5).

British Cycling revoked the affiliation after it became aware what the name, PPCC, stood for.

The decision relates to UCI regulations, which say that a licence-holder, UCI team or cycling competition cannot be sponsored by a product that might damage image of the organisation.

PPCC is made up of performers, producers and distributors in the adult entertainment industry, who also raise money for HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust through their cycling.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the club said: “Cycling is for everyone, except people like us.

“Today British Cycling revoked our club affiliation because PPCC breaches UCI regulation 1.1.089.

“We’re just a cycling club, riding for fun and raising money for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

“Is this justified?”

In announcing the decision to the club, British Cycling said: “We have been made aware the club name stands for ‘Porn Pedallers Cycling Club.’

“As such, we would be unable to accept your affiliation at this time.”

The UCI regulation being cited states: “Without prejudice, of the applicable law, no brand of tobacco, spirits, pornographic bis products or any other products that might damage the image of the UCI or of cycling in general shall be associated directly or indirectly with a licence-holder, a UCI team or a national or international cycling competition.”

The news has been met with condemnation from many cyclists and those in the adult industry, with some pointing out their fundraising efforts.

One said: “Was this not noticed at the time of the original application and mentioned then? It is just a name.”

Another said: “Narrow minded, completely short sighted and a failure to see the bigger picture here.

“I am so sorry for you guys, especially given the good you all do.”

Cycling Weekly has approached British Cycling for comment.