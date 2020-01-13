Chris Froome is back on Strava and is posting some monster training rides

It looks like Chris Froome’s training is back in full swing as he has been posting some monster rides on Strava.

The Grand Tour star is currently in Gran Canaria for a Team Ineos training camp and he has been stacking up the kilometres as he continues his return from injury.

Reports earlier this year suggested that Froome’s recovery progress has slowed, but the Brit is keen to prove he’s still got it as he has shared three big rides on Strava over the weekend.

On Friday (January 10), Froome and team-mates Michał Kwiatkowski and Salvatore Puccio hit the climbs for a 125km and four-hour 29-minute climb.

Froome titled the ride ‘Back at it!’ and he took a top-10 on a fairly challenging climb – the six per cent, 3.2km Calle De Francisco Pérez Ramírez climb, taking 10th place on the climb with a time of 11-24.

The total altitude for the climb was a huge 2,243m and Froome averaged 28km/h for the duration.

The second ride, on Saturday, was another formidable effort, over 126.99km and four hours and 27 minutes, with an elevation gain of 2,411m. This time he average 28.4km/h.

Froome was joined by his boss and Team Ineos principal Dave Brailsford for the ride, who named the ride ‘Enjoyed that!’

Then on Sunday, Froome headed out for 158km tour of the southern part of the island for a five-hour ride.

That ride include some huge climbs, including the 24km-long Complesso Tederas da Horno segment, which averages four per cent.

Froome was out on the bike for five hours and 53 minutes, racking up an enormous 3,661m with a slightly lower average speed of 26.9km/h.

The 34-year-old is on his way back to full fitness after a horrific crash suffered during the Critérium du Dauphiné last year, that left him with multiple injuries including a broken femur.

Reports in Italian media suggested Froome has left a training camp early after and raised doubts about his recovery, but he responded on social media saying his recovery was going well.