Chris Froome, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel among highest paid riders, according to report

Chris Froome is still among the highest paid riders in cycling, according to reports.

French newspaper L’Equipe and Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad have compiled an updated list of male riders believed to earn the most in professional cycling, with four-time Tour de France winner Froome maintaining his position as the highest paid rider in the sport.

But there is some change to the list, as Peter Sagan slips down the order while rising star Tadej Pogačar climbs up to the second paid rider after signing a new contract with UAE Team Emirates.

Froome is believed to be the highest paid rider, according to the reports, as the Brit earns an estimated €5.5million (£4.6million) per year after signing with Israel Start-Up Nation.

Peter Sagan is now joint second on the list alongside 2020 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, both on €5million.

The winner of the 2018 Tour de France Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is still high up amongst the best paid riders, taking home an estimated €3.5million (£2.9million) annually, while his team-mate Egan Bernal is not far behind on €2.8million.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) remains in the top-10 of highest paid riders on €2.3million, but his Classics rivals Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) are new additions to the list, with Van Aert taking home €2.2million while Van der Poel takes home around €2million, according to Het Nieuwsblad and L’Equipe.

The top-20 highest earning cyclists according to reports

1. Chris Froome (Gbr) Israel Start-up Nation €5.5 million

2. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE-Team Emirates, Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, €5 million

3. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, €3.5 million

4. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, €2.8 million

5. Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers, €2.5 million

6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, € 2.3 million

7. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar, Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers €2.2 million

8. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo €2.1 million

9. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix ​, Adam Yates (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM, €2 million,

10. Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis, Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic, €1.9 million

11. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE-Team Emirates, €1.8 million