Cyclist killed after being hit by van driver was NHS nurse volunteering in intensive care

A cyclist killed after he was hit by a van driver was an NHS nurse who had been volunteering in intensive care during the coronavirus crisis.

James Harrison, 36, was struck as he rode his bike through Edinburgh on the morning of Thursday (June 25).

The dad-of-two was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Colleagues and friends have shared tributes to the lead research nurse in cardiology, who worked at NHS Lothian and who recently moved to the intensive care unit to help with the coronavirus crisis, The Daily Record reports.

Professor Alex McMahon, NHS Lothian’s executive director of nursing, said: “James will be truly missed by all the colleagues he worked alongside, and by the wider research community here in Lothian and across Scotland.

“From everyone at NHS Lothian, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the Harrison family.

“Our thoughts are with James’s wife and two young children at this truly difficult time.”

The crash happened at around 8.45am on Mount Vernon Road in Edinburgh last Thursday, when Mr Harrison was struck by the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van at the crossroads with Gilmerton Road and Kingston Avenue.

Police said the driver was not injured.

Mr Harrison active in the Scottish athletics scene as an official, a Corstorphine AAC athlete and team manager.

A statement from Scottish Athletics said: “All at Scottish Athletics were shocked and saddened to learn of a tragic bike accident in Edinburgh which led to one our officials, James Harrison, being killed.

“We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Dr Rowan Harrison, their two young children and all the rest of the family as well as his friends in athletics and beyond.”

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes from Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this terrible time.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who have contacted us with information on the collision over the past few days and continue to appeal for any other witnesses to come forward, particularly if you have possible dashcam footage of the incident itself or either the vehicle or the cyclist in the area shortly beforehand.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 1010 and give the reference 1312 of June 26.