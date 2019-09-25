Cyclist knocked unconscious after van hits him at 70mph, driver fined £350

A cyclist was knocked unconscious after being hit by a van travelling at 70mph, with the driver later being fined £350 for the incident.

A video posted by ITV Borders shows the collision in Cumbria, where a car is driving along the outside lane of a dual carriageway, before a cyclist comes into view, and the van passing by too closely.

The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter van was given six points on his licence and handed a £350 fine, with Cumbria Police releasing the video to show why drivers to give cyclists adequate space when passing them on the road.

In the video, the 62-year-old cyclist can be seen to be taking a drink from a bottle when the van knocked his elbow, before a second impact with the wing mirror threw the cyclist into the carriageway where he lost consciousness.

The cyclist suffered a fractured elbow and multiple lacerations and contusions, while also being left with no memory of the collision.

Police Constable Simon Smith said: “As the van approached the cyclist, the driver made no attempt to slow down or make adjustments to his course. The cyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

“Thankfully there was an off-duty constable from Lancashire and an off-duty fireman from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service were quickly able to come to the man’s aid.”

