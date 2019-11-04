Cyclist left fighting for his life after being attacked by gang wielding hammer

A cyclist has been left fighting for his life after he was attacked by a gang of men wielding a hammer.

The 22-year-old victim was riding along a road when an unknown number of men jumped out of a car and viciously attacked him. One of the thugs is believed to have been armed with a hammer.

After the assault, the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was in a critical condition on Sunday (November 3), the Liverpool Echo reports.

The attack happened in Victoria Road West, Crosby, in Liverpool at around 10.45pm on Saturday (November 2) when the men jumped out of a small grey car and assaulted the rider.

Onlookers rushed to the cyclist’s aid after the assault.

On Sunday, police arrested a man aged 51, two boys aged 15, and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They have since been released pending further investigation.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Gainer said: “This was a serious and violent assault, which has left a man with significant injuries and I am determined to find the people responsible.

“Enquiries are currently being carried out into the circumstances of what took place in the lead up to this incident.

“A number of people in the area came to the cyclist’s assistance following the assault, but I would like to speak to anyone who was driving past who may have seen or captured something significant on their dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 19100640212.

