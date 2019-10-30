Police searching for drivers after cyclist knocked off his bike by near passes

A cyclist was thrown from his bike after being near-passed by overtaking vehicles, sparking an appeal from police to track down the drivers.

The 22-year-old rider was forced to swerve off the road to avoid being hit by the vehicles, including a motorbike, and crashed as a result.

None of the vehicles involved stopped to check on the cyclist after the “incredibly dangerous” incident.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Donald, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department said: “This has left the cyclist shaken up and he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“It was incredibly dangerous and the victim could have been very seriously injured if he had not been able to get out of the way.

“None of the vehicles have stopped to see if the cyclist is okay and they have failed to respect his right to use the road.”

The crash happened as two vehicles – one of which was a motorbike – travelling in opposite directions attempted overtaking manoeuvres as they passed the cyclist.

The rider was forced to take action to avoid being hit by any of the vehicles involved.

Luckily he suffered no serious injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Friday, October 19 on the Military Road from Heddon-on-the-Wall, Northumberland.

PC Donald added: “I would ask that motorcyclists remain patient when cyclists are on the road, particularly in rural parts of Northumberland where road can be more narrow.

“Your need to get to your destination is not greater than the welfare of others who use our region’s roads.”

Police are asking that anyone who saw the incident, or was driving one of the vehicles involve, contact them on 101 by quoting log 1399 18/10/19.