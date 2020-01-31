Danger that Strava can fuel ‘obsessive tendencies,’ according to new study

Strava users can find themselves in danger of developing “obsessive tendencies”, according to a new university study.

Research from the National University of Ireland, Galway, which involved interviews with 272 cyclists found that fitness apps can help encourage exercise routines, but can also be a spark for unhealthy attitudes towards fitness.

The study explores how fitness apps, specifically Strava, affect the positive of negative implications they have for a person’s wellbeing.

Dr Eoin Whelan, a senior lecturer in business information systems at the JE Cairnes School of Business and Econonics, said: “The majority of exercisers are now using digital technology to track and share their workout data in order to support their fitness goals. But these fitness apps can be a double-edged sword.

“Our study suggests fitness sharing apps can certainly help seed and sustain exercise routines, but there is a danger that some users may develop obsessive tendencies, which need to be avoided.”

Researchers found that apps like Strava, Nike+, MyFitnessPal, RunKeeper, and Fitocracy, are ‘gamified’ to provide rewards and encourage users to keep tracking their exercise.

But the “doubled-edged sword” for cyclists comes into play where riders use the apps for reciprocation or social recognition.

Those who use Strava for reciprocation give support and encouragement to other athletes, and are more likely to have a harmonious passion for cycling.

Conversely, those who use the apps for social recognition – to receive praise and public endorsement – are more likely to develop an obsessive passion for cycling and suffer higher stress levels.

>>> 12 beginner cyclist tips to get new riders off to the best start

Dr Whelan said: “Fitness app social features which promote self-recognition, such as posting only positive workout data or photos, can be linked to maladaptive perceptions of exercise and burnout in the long run. In contrast, fitness app social features which promote reciprocation, such as giving support and commenting on colleagues’ activities, are likely to lead to adaptive outcomes.”

The full study, ‘How the social dimension of fitness apps can enhance and undermine wellbeing’, is published in the journal Information Technology & People.