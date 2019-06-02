Danish junior cyclist dies after being hit by car during time trial

A Danish junior cyclist, Andreas Byskov Sarbov, has died after being hit by a car during a time trial, the Danish Cycling Federation has confirmed.

Sarbov, who was only 18 years old, was racing in the Tour de Himmelfart, when the accident occurred on Friday May 31 during stage three, with the race subsequently being cancelled.

A car had apparently made it’s way on to the route and collided with Sarbov, with police being called to the scene just before 10am local time.

The news broke during the middle of stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia, with Brian Holm, the Danish Deceuninck – Quick-Step sports director, leaving his commentary duties mid-stage. He later explained on Twitter: “After the tragic news of Andreas Byskov Sarbo it was impossible to speak on bicycle races. Warmest thoughts to Andreas ‘ family and friends.”

Sarbov won a stage of the Course de la Paix (Peace Race) last month, as well as finishing fourth in this year’s junior E3 Binchbank Classic.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), who won the Course de la Paix last year, paid tribute saying “RIP Andreas” on Twitter.

The Danish Cycling Federation said in a statement: “Yesterday’s terrible accident has, unfortunately, had the worst possible outcome.

“It is with the greatest sorrow that we have received the message that Andreas Byskov Sarbo has passed away today. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy go to Andreas’ family and friends – no words can express the pain of their unbearable loss.

“Our thoughts go to everyone who has known and cared for Andreas, and to his teammates, who have lost a close friend.

“We will forever remember Andreas as the warm and happy young man that he was, and we will always have him in our hearts. Let us respect Andreas’ memory.”