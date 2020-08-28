GB cyclist Liz Clarke-Saul passes away from rare bone cancer

GB cyclist Liz Clarke-Saul has sadly passed away from a rare bone cancer on July 20.

Clarke-Saul joined the Great Britain para-cycling team in summer 2014, having first been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer, called adamantinoma, at the age of 12, having her leg amputated two years later.

In 2015, she took bronze in the C4 road race at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup in South Africa before going on to represent GB at the 2015 Para-Cycling Road and 2016 Para-Cycling Track World Championships.

In 2018, after ten years in remission, Clarke-Saul found out her cancer had returned in her ribs and was incurable, stopping her from competing at the 2018 Worlds. She married her partner Jack in July that year and set up the Liz Clarke-Saul fund to support research into adamantinoma.

“The fundraiser is something I wanted to start now. We are the only ones fundraising for adamantinoma at the moment, in the UK or possibly Europe. It’s about taking control of something. I had no control over my cancer, over it coming back. I was the fittest I had ever been when it recurred so it helps to take ownership of what’s happening,” Clarke-Saul told the Evening Standard about setting up the fund.

“Liz was a valued member of the para-cycling squad since she joined us in June 2014, and I know I speak for all of the para-cycling staff when I say she was a pleasure to work with,” Jon Pett, Head of Para-Cycling at British Cycling, said.

“She was a great person to have on the team – always happy, always upbeat and an amazing attitude towards life, despite everything she was facing.

“The Great Britain team riders and staff who worked with Liz have been saddened by the news, but I know it will make us more determined than ever to perform to the best of our ability, in Liz’s memory. Our thoughts at this time are with Liz’s husband Jack and her family.”