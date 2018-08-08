Hagens Berman Axeon team launch fundraising effort after former rider Adrien Costa has leg amputation

The young American lost his right leg below the knee after a climbing accident

American team Hagens Berman Axeon have launched a fundraising page in support of their former rider Adrien Costa, after he had his right leg amputated below the knee following a climbing accident.

Costa was climbing in Mono County, California on July 29 when, as the team wrote on the fundraising page: “The incident occurred on the north ridge of Mount Conness, where Adrien was climbing at around 11,400 feet, near the base of the Conness Glacier. He was scrambling up a talus field to the base of the climbing route when a large rock, weighing around 4,000 pounds, gave way and pinned his leg against a boulder below.”

The 20-year-old was in a critical condition after being flown to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, but his life was saved after two hikers quickly reported his location to emergency services. However, there was no choice but to amputate his injured leg.

The team announced the fundraising effort to support Costa’s medical bills and rehabilitation at the Tour of Utah this week, with a target of $100,000.

Costa showed himself a s a talented rider in his two years with the team, winning the Tour de Bretagne in 2016 and two stages at the Tour of Utah in the same year. The American also spent time with Etixx-Quick-Step as a stagiaire in 2016, racing in the Tour of Britain, the Grand Prix de Wallonie and the Primus Classic with the WorldTour squad.

Costa chose to take time away from cycling this season. He announced he wouldn’t race again in 2017 in July of that year, citing burn out, but elected not to return to the sport in 2018 to pursue other interests, saying “heart was not 100 per cent in it.”

You can donate to Costa’s rehabilitation by visiting the fundraising page here.

“Everyone at Hagens Berman Axeon is deeply saddened by the news and our thoughts and prayers are with Adrien’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the team said.

“We have set up this page to help with medical expenses and are asking the cycling community to join our efforts. Any donations, or help you can offer in terms of sharing this link, would be greatly appreciated.”