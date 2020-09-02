Haute Route 2021 calendar: pick your next pro-level cycling challenge

Promotional feature with Haute Route

If you’re looking to challenge yourself in 2021 and take your riding to the next level, here’s how to do it. Haute Route events take place in the world’s best riding destinations and offer a level of on and off- the-bike support that usually only the pros get to enjoy.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

With three to five and seven-day events on offer in the mountains of Italy, France, South America and the Middle East, there is no better way to put your fitness to the test and experience multi-day bike riding, safe in the knowledge that everything else is taken care of.

All the routes are designed by the experts at Haute Route who have been running events for many years and know the areas like the locals. They’ll take you over the famous mountains of the Grand Tours and let you discover some hidden gems too.

If it sounds too tough, worry not. Haute Route’s support team have thought of everything so you can focus on your riding. From pre-ride briefings to post-ride massages, everything from your luggage to your food is taken care of. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.

Events 2021

Haute Route Watopia 3 days | February | Zwift

Haute Route Brazil 3-days | 26-28 March | Florianópolis

Haute Route Crans-Montana 3 days | 11-13 June | Switzerland

Haute Route Pyrenees 5 days | 6-10 | July Girona – Pau

Haute Route Alps 7 days | 22-28 August | Megève – Nice SOLD OUT

Haute Route Dolomites 5 days | 31 Aug – 4 Sept | Cortina d’Ampezzo – Bormio

Haute Route Ventoux 3 days | 1-3 October | Bédoin

Haute Route Oman 3 days | 29-31 October | Nizwa

Haute Route Mexico 3 or 5-7 days | November | Valle de Bravo

Go to www.hauteroute.org for all the info on Haute Route’s 2021 calendar