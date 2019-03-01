Job vacancy: Video editor for Cycling Weekly & MBR

Could you be our next video editor?

TI Media are recruiting a Video Editor to work on our cycling brands, Cycling Weekly and MBR.

Working as part of a small team, you will be passionate about creating engaging, exciting video content that will entertain and grow our audience, especially on YouTube.

You’ll take footage filmed by our Lead Videographer, freelancers, or Presenters/Journalists out in the field, and turn it into consistent, high-quality videos for distribution on YouTube and Social Media.

You will have demonstrable experience editing editorial-style videos with an eye for clear storytelling and/or expert advice. This could be via an existing employment, freelance roles or high-quality university projects.

APPLY HERE

You will:

Report to the Lead Videographer (Cycling)

Work closely with our Video Presenter/Producer, Journalists and other members of the cycling team to create engaging and visually impressive video content

Be part of the idea generation process with the editorial teams on brands

Be part of creating one-off pieces of video content, but also continuing series that will delight our audience

Focus on what our audience will want to view and share

Maintain our archive server and manage our library of project templates

Create an average of three to five videos per week, so you should be comfortable in a fast-paced, quick-turnaround environment

Requirements