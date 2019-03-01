Job vacancy: Video editor for Cycling Weekly & MBR

Could you be our next video editor?
TI Media are recruiting a Video Editor to work on our cycling brands, Cycling Weekly and MBR.
Working as part of a small team, you will be passionate about creating engaging, exciting video content that will entertain and grow our audience, especially on YouTube.
You’ll take footage filmed by our Lead Videographer, freelancers, or Presenters/Journalists out in the field, and turn it into consistent, high-quality videos for distribution on YouTube and Social Media.
You will have demonstrable experience editing editorial-style videos with an eye for clear storytelling and/or expert advice. This could be via an existing employment, freelance roles or high-quality university projects.
You will:
- Report to the Lead Videographer (Cycling)
- Work closely with our Video Presenter/Producer, Journalists and other members of the cycling team to create engaging and visually impressive video content
- Be part of the idea generation process with the editorial teams on brands
- Be part of creating one-off pieces of video content, but also continuing series that will delight our audience
- Focus on what our audience will want to view and share
- Maintain our archive server and manage our library of project templates
- Create an average of three to five videos per week, so you should be comfortable in a fast-paced, quick-turnaround environment
Requirements
- Excellence in editing skills on Premiere Pro with additional graphics work in After Effects & Photoshop.
- Proficiency in audio post-production and some audio recording experience
- Ability to teach basic editing skills to others
- Ability to manage other Video Editors who freelance for the brand
- Ability to manage your own diary, but with support from the Lead Videographer
- Ability to build strong relationships with editorial colleagues, who will not have your proficiency in video editing
- Strong creative ideas on how to turn great editorial ideas in to winning videos
- A strong sense of visual style, to help our brands strengthen their identity in video
- An awareness and ideas in branding consistency across all platforms.
- Ability and enthusiasm to help out on shoots if necessary
- An immersive understanding of the pop culture and digital content, with a passion for getting your work shared on social media platforms
- A can-do attitude and sense of fun which will infuse your work at TI Media
- A full UK driving licence
- This role would be based at least three days per week in our office in Farnborough, Hampshire.