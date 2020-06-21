Lachlan Morton breaks Everesting record a week after failed attempt

Lachlan Morton didn’t take his Everesting record disqualification lying down, going back out to the Rist Canyon climb in Colorado just a week later and setting a new world record.

Morton ascended 8,840m in a time of seven hours, 29 minutes and 57 seconds, ten minutes faster than US mountain biker Keegan Swenson, and also shaving three minutes off his first attempt.

For this try, the 28-year-old used a slightly shorter Strava segment, completing laps of a 1.69km, 11 per cent gradient section that sits above an altitude of 2,200m.

The EF Pro Cycling rider rode nearly 160km in total, averaging a speed of 20.6km/h and hitting a maximum of 121.7km/h while descending.

According to one Twitter user who has analysed the ride, Morton turned around on the descent 340m earlier than he did during his first attempt, saving more than a minute of ascending per lap but leaving him with less time to recover on each descent.