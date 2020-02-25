London Bike Show attracts 200 brands for its 10th anniversary

The UK’s biggest cycling and triathlon show will be returning with 200 brands for its 10th anniversary.

This year, the London Bike Show will take place from March 27-29 in its regular home, ExCel London.

With a range of hands-on activities as well as all the latest bikes, kit and accessories, there is something for all cycling enthusiasts, regardless of age, ability or their speciality.

Geared for mountain bikers, road cyclists, BMX riders, triathletes or commuters, there is something for everyone over the three-day event.

Last year’s event opened with an unprecedented 29 per cent female audience, and the organisers hope to cater for every cyclist again in 2020.

The London Bike Show 2020 will feature a test track with the latest machines from Canyon, Ribble, Scott, Ridgeback, Ampler and Genesis available, as well as the Hope Academy test track for the younger riders.

There will also be a selection of guest speakers, Q&A sessions, masterclasses and expert advice, all held in the Performance Theatre and Coaching café, with full details of the guests yet to be announced.

If you’re looking for a new event to try or for a cycling holiday, there will be a host of organisers and cycling trip companies on hand to help you plan your next adventure, and plenty of nutrition brands to help you out with your fuelling.

For some on-the-day entertainment, look no further than the live demos from Fusion Extreme, featuring the UK’s best trials, mountain bike, BMX and flatland athletes.

Also for the youngsters, the first-ever indoor Balance Bike Cup held at the event for kids between two and six, who will race on the 100 metre track.

A ticket to the London Bike Show also includes access to Triathlon Show: London, which takes place in the same venue.