The moment a cycling fan bumped into a lost Geraint Thomas on a training ride in Wales

Cycling coach Dylan Morris was driving his van in Camarthenshire when he spotted the Team Sky colours

A Welsh cycling fan had a chance encounter with Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, who was lost in West Wales on a training ride.

Cycling coach and business owner Dylan Morris was driving his van to a swim in Camarthenshire on Friday, October 26 when he saw the Team Sky colours.

Thomas was out on a training ride and had apparently got lost on his way to meet family.

After loading Thomas’ bike into the van, the pair drove across town to get the Welsh Sky rider on his way.

>>> Geraint Thomas reveals tension with Team Sky over Chris Froome during Tour de France

Morris, 45, told Cycling Weekly: “It’s just completely surreal.

“I see the Sky kit coming towards me.

“I said ‘Hey G man I think you’re going the wrong way.’

“He said ‘I think I am.’

“I said ‘let’s get the bike in the van and drop you off at the other side of town and get you going.’

“From what I gather he was on a training ride in West Wales to link up with family there.

“He just wanted to get those miles in.”

Morris is a cycling fan and owns Cycle Specific, a Wattbike studio specialising in personal cycle coaching, nutrition and power testing.

He had been on his way to meet his girlfriend for a swim, when he stumbled on the Welsh cycling hero.

He said his girlfriend wasn’t convinced by his excuse when he said he had picked up Geraint Thomas.

Morris added: “I FaceTimed my mate to prove I was with him. My mate nearly fell off his chair.

“Thomas’ wife phoned and asked where he is. He said ‘I’m in the van with some bloke and we’re lost.’ He was very typical G.

“I had to drive past a good friend’s house who I know has a photo of G he would have wanted signed. I had to drive past and not stop.

“Where I dropped him off there’s a bit of a climb. I wanted to say to him but I thought I better not mention the climb. It’s a bit pathetic compared to what he’s used to.”

Morris posted a picture of the moment on Twitter, and the post has been liked more the 1,000 times.

The Camarthenshire resident said: “It’s been crazy the reaction. As a small business we put a tweet out and maybe get 20 likes.

“He was just how you’re used to seeing him in interviews. He was just a legend.”